Hoosier Democrats pick former Evansville mayor as Indiana attorney general nominee

Former Evansville Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel officially was nominated Wednesday as the Democratic candidate for Indiana attorney general.
Weinzapfel edged state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, for the nomination — 1,057 to 1,009 — in votes submitted by delegates elected June 2 to the Democratic state convention, which was held online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"These are unprecedented times and we need an attorney general who focuses on us, our families and our rights," Weinzapfel said.
To that end, Weinzapfel promised, if elected, to remove Indiana "on day one" from a lawsuit seeking to entirely eliminate the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, which provides health coverage to more than a half-million Hoosiers through the Healthy Indiana Plan.
"As attorney general, I will focus on citizen rights, not partisan fights, and restore honor, integrity and purpose to the office," Weinzapfel said. "I'll be an attorney general who fights for all Hoosier families."
Weinzapfel also pledged to promote transparency in nursing home operations, protect workers' wages and safety, target misuse of public funds, and to reform the criminal justice system following recent death of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
"Now more than ever, Indiana needs an attorney general who can bring people together to solve these complicated problems. That's what I've done throughout my career and it's what I will do as attorney general," said Weinzapfel, a onetime state representative and Ivy Tech Community College chancellor.
John Zody, Indiana Democratic Party chairman, said the competition between Weinzapfel and Tallian was a contest of ideas that energized the party, as demonstrated by the close outcome.
"These results show we had two good candidates, two good campaigns and an engaged electorate for this nomination," Zody said.
The Indiana Republican Party is set to hold its "virtual" convention Thursday, featuring speeches by the four candidates vying for the GOP attorney general nomination, including the incumbent, Curtis Hill, and former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita, a Munster native.
Republican convention delegates then will vote by mail using a ranked-choice ballot, with the nominee announced July 10.
