Hoosier Democrats pick former Evansville mayor as Indiana attorney general nominee

Former Evansville Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel officially was nominated Wednesday as the Democratic candidate for Indiana attorney general.

Weinzapfel edged state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, for the nomination — 1,057 to 1,009 — in votes submitted by delegates elected June 2 to the Democratic state convention, which was held online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"These are unprecedented times and we need an attorney general who focuses on us, our families and our rights," Weinzapfel said.

To that end, Weinzapfel promised, if elected, to remove Indiana "on day one" from a lawsuit seeking to entirely eliminate the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, which provides health coverage to more than a half-million Hoosiers through the Healthy Indiana Plan.

"As attorney general, I will focus on citizen rights, not partisan fights, and restore honor, integrity and purpose to the office," Weinzapfel said. "I'll be an attorney general who fights for all Hoosier families."

Weinzapfel also pledged to promote transparency in nursing home operations, protect workers' wages and safety, target misuse of public funds, and to reform the criminal justice system following recent death of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.