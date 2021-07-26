Hoosier Democrats seeking additional redistricting hearings — with maps

GiaQuinta said Hoosiers deserve an opportunity to speak directly to lawmakers about the maps themselves, rather than merely allowing the appearance of public participation in the redistricting process while the maps are crafted solely by Republicans behind closed doors and approved with no real public input.

"I want the public to feel empowered to use their voices all the way through the process, not just when it's convenient for Republican leadership," GiaQuinta said.

"House Democrats value the input of our constituents and want to make transparency a top priority. I hope they will take our advice and invite the public to participate in more discussions once the Republicans have presented real, tangible redistricting plans."

Republican legislative leaders have not announced any additional redistricting hearings in response to GiaQuinta's letter.

The General Assembly tentatively is planning to convene in September to debate and approve the new districts.

Hoosier lawmakers repeatedly have rejected various proposals to have an independent commission draw the maps instead of the very officials whose electoral success is determined in part by how the districts are shaped.

