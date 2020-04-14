Hoosier Democrats taking state convention online due to COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Indiana Democratic Party is skipping the hoopla and pageantry typical of its biennial state convention this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Democratic convention delegates elected at the June 2 primary election from all 92 Indiana counties were scheduled to gather June 13 in Indianapolis to choose the party's nominees for lieutenant governor, attorney general and to conduct other party business.

Instead, party officials announced Tuesday that rather than convening in person, Democratic convention delegates will meet virtually to adopt the party's platform of policies its candidates plan to enact if elected to office.

The party also is switching to mail-in voting to choose the Democratic nominees for lieutenant governor and attorney general.

Under the plan, all elected convention delegates will be sent a ballot prior to the convention to ratify the running mate selected by presumptive gubernatorial nominee Dr. Woody Myers, and to choose between the two Democratic candidates for attorney general: state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, and former Evansville Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel.

"Voting by mail is safe, secure and convenient," said John Zody, Democratic state party chairman.