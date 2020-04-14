Hoosier Democrats taking state convention online due to COVID-19

The Indiana Democratic Party is skipping the hoopla and pageantry typical of its biennial state convention this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Democratic convention delegates elected at the June 2 primary election from all 92 Indiana counties were scheduled to gather June 13 in Indianapolis to choose the party's nominees for lieutenant governor, attorney general and to conduct other party business.
Instead, party officials announced Tuesday that rather than convening in person, Democratic convention delegates will meet virtually to adopt the party's platform of policies its candidates plan to enact if elected to office.
The party also is switching to mail-in voting to choose the Democratic nominees for lieutenant governor and attorney general.
Under the plan, all elected convention delegates will be sent a ballot prior to the convention to ratify the running mate selected by presumptive gubernatorial nominee Dr. Woody Myers, and to choose between the two Democratic candidates for attorney general: state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, and former Evansville Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel.
"Voting by mail is safe, secure and convenient," said John Zody, Democratic state party chairman.
"With the level of uncertainty around the status of the virus and when Hoosiers can gather again, voting by mail was the obvious choice to ensure an effective and efficient nomination process."
Zody said the winner of the contested attorney general race will be announced on or after June 13. Myers is running unopposed on the June 2 primary ballot.
The party is looking at using a separate online ballot for state convention delegates to choose Indiana's representatives to the Democratic National Convention in August in Milwaukee.
"There's just too much at stake in 2020 to not adapt to maintain a critical element of the electoral process," Zody said. "Hoosiers find a way, and that’s exactly what our party intends to do."
The Indiana Republican Party currently still is planning to hold a traditional, in-person state convention June 20-21 in Indianapolis, according to GOP spokeswoman Holly Lawson.
But Lawson said Republican Party leaders are discussing contingency plans should changes need to be made due to COVID-19.
