Hoosier Democrats weigh choice for Indiana attorney general nominee

Weinzapfel did not comment on the disciplinary case against Indiana's current attorney general, instead joining Tallian in promising to remove the state from a Hill-filed federal lawsuit seeking to eliminate the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

He also pledged to improve nursing home transparency and safety, especially in relation to COVID-19, and to restore fairness to the criminal justice system following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"We've seen tough times before," Weinzapfel said. "We can get through them together."

Also speaking during the 90-minute program on Indianapolis' WISH-TV were Dr. Woody Myers, who won the Democratic nomination for Indiana governor at Tuesday's primary election, and former state Rep. Linda Lawson, D-Hammond, his selection for lieutenant governor.

Together they seem perfectly suited for the political moment: Myers is a former state health commissioner who led Indiana through the early years of the AIDS pandemic and the first African American nominee for governor, while Lawson was the first female police officer in the city of Hammond and retired as a captain.