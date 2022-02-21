Hoosier lawmakers agree to make double voting in same election a felony

The number of people attempting to vote twice at the same election in Indiana, let alone succeeding, is infinitesimally small compared to the millions of Hoosier voters who consistently follow the rules.

But a quirk in Indiana law currently could allow a double voter to potentially avoid a criminal penalty for casting a ballot twice in the same election.

On Monday, the Republican-controlled Indiana House voted 70-25 for Senate Bill 328 to close that loophole and make other election law changes.

Specifically, it would be a level 6 felony, punishable by up to two-and-a-half years behind bars, for a person to knowingly or intentionally vote more than one ballot in the same election, unless the voter is casting a replacement ballot due to a candidate's death or another authorized reason.

"Oddly, Indiana is that only state that did not clearly make attempting to vote twice illegal," said state Rep. Tim Wesco, R-Osceola, the sponsor.

The legislation now goes back to the Republican-controlled Senate for a decision on advancing it to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

That may be easier said than done, however, after the House inserted a controversial provision barring county party chairmen in just Marion County from running for, or holding, local elected office — seemingly in violation of the Indiana Constitution's ban on the General Assembly adopting local or special laws regulating the election of county or township officers.

The provision, championed by black Indianapolis lawmakers, appears to target Marion County Democratic Chairwoman Kate Sweeney Bell, a white county clerk candidate, for overseeing a pre-primary slating process that saw the party Sweeney leads endorse her for clerk over other candidates, including former state Sen. Billie Breaux, who is Black.

