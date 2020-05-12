Hoosier Republicans shift state convention online due to COVID-19

The Indiana Republican Party is shifting its June 20 state convention online due to restrictions on large gatherings aimed at minimizing the spread of the coronavirus.
"Not being able to conduct a traditional, in-person convention this year is sad news for me and for all Hoosier Republicans who look forward to charting the course for our 'Party of Purpose' together," said Kyle Hupfer, Indiana GOP chairman.
"But the Indiana Republican State Committee's top priority every step of the way has been making sure that our delegates select our party's nominees for lieutenant governor and attorney general and this is the only move that can ensure that will happen."
The party will attempt to replicate the excitement of a traditional convention by livestreaming speeches from the attorney general candidates, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Gov. Eric Holcomb from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Region time June 18.
GOP convention delegates elected at the June 2 primary then will receive ballots by mail around June 22, which must be returned to an independent accounting firm by July 9.
Ballots will be counted and the party nominees announced July 10.
The Republicans have decided to use ranked-choice voting, also known as instant runoff voting, to select among the three or four candidates expected to compete for the party's attorney general nomination.
Delegates will indicate their top choice in the race and have the option of ranking the other candidates. If no one achieves majority support with the first-place rankings, then the votes cast for the candidate with the lowest number of first choices are redistributed to the other candidates based on who is ranked second, and continuing until one candidate reaches a majority.
"This was the only option — with the uncertainty of future restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic — that provided certainty that our delegates would be able to vote for our party's nominees," Hupfer said.
The Indiana Democratic Party in April canceled its June 13 state convention in favor of a similar online party gathering with mail-in voting for attorney general.
