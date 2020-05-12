Hoosier Republicans shift state convention online due to COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Indiana Republican Party is shifting its June 20 state convention online due to restrictions on large gatherings aimed at minimizing the spread of the coronavirus.

"Not being able to conduct a traditional, in-person convention this year is sad news for me and for all Hoosier Republicans who look forward to charting the course for our 'Party of Purpose' together," said Kyle Hupfer, Indiana GOP chairman.

"But the Indiana Republican State Committee's top priority every step of the way has been making sure that our delegates select our party's nominees for lieutenant governor and attorney general and this is the only move that can ensure that will happen."

The party will attempt to replicate the excitement of a traditional convention by livestreaming speeches from the attorney general candidates, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Gov. Eric Holcomb from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Region time June 18.

GOP convention delegates elected at the June 2 primary then will receive ballots by mail around June 22, which must be returned to an independent accounting firm by July 9.

Ballots will be counted and the party nominees announced July 10.