Hoosier Republicans will nominate their 2020 candidates for Indiana lieutenant governor and attorney general next year at a state party convention in Indianapolis.
The Indiana Republican Party announced Wednesday that it is returning to the state's capital city, and the Indiana Convention Center, for its biennial party convention, after holding its 2018 event in Evansville.
"Under the leadership of Governor Holcomb and Republicans across the state, we are 'Putting People First,'" said Kyle Hupfer, Indiana GOP chairman.
"Republicans are delivering new jobs, record infrastructure investment and exciting new opportunities for all Hoosiers, which will be on full display next year from our state convention in Indianapolis to communities throughout Indiana."
Some 1,800 Republicans are expected to attend the June 20, 2020 convention, including 82 delegates from Lake County, 42 from Porter, 25 from LaPorte, 4 from Newton and 10 from Jasper.
At the convention, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch is expected to be re-nominated without opposition for lieutenant governor, so long as Gov. Eric Holcomb prevails in the May 5, 2020 Republican gubernatorial primary contest.
Meanwhile, Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr., whose alleged sexual misconduct at a 2018 legislative party has prompted numerous investigations and lawsuits, is expected to be challenged by at least one other candidate for the GOP nomination.
At the same time, the convention will not feature a nominating contest for state superintendent of public instruction for the first time in decades, after Holcomb and the Republican-controlled General Assembly this year made the office of state schools chief a governor-appointed post starting in 2021, instead of being elected by Hoosier voters.