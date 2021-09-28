Hoosiers criticize Indiana's legislative redistricting plan, process; plead for 'fair' maps

Hoosiers gave an earful of gripes about Indiana's redistricting plans and process to the Senate Elections Committee Monday.

For more than two hours, citizens from across the state, including Northwest Indiana, criticized the Republican-led panel for crafting new legislative district boundaries that are all but certain to maintain Republican dominance of state government for another 10 years.

The complaints included very specific beefs with how certain districts were drawn, particularly the division of the Evansville, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and the Lafayette metropolitan areas to combine small parts of each city with large rural areas, rather than keeping more of each city together as individual Indiana House or Senate districts.

At the same time, most people testifying against House Bill 1581 in the marble-walled Senate chamber took issue with the new maps being drawn only by Republicans, behind closed doors, with limited input from Hoosier voters, and hardly any time for Hoosiers to really understand the redistricting plans.

"Instead of inspiring public trust, the Legislature's redistricting process undermines it," said Julia Vaughn, Common Cause Indiana policy director.