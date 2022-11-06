Hoosiers electing candidates to 3 statewide offices Tuesday

In addition to the U.S. Senate contest, Hoosiers living in all 92 counties are voting Tuesday to elect candidates to lead three state-level offices, including key posts overseeing Indiana's elections and finances.

What appears to be the most competitive race is for secretary of state. Republican Diego Morales and Democrat Destiny Wells, both of Indianapolis, are the leading candidates for a four-year term as Indiana's chief elections officer.

Morales, a Guatemalan immigrant and self-proclaimed "America First" Republican, has described as a "scam" the 2020 election results that saw Republican President Donald Trump turned out of office after Trump failed to win either the popular or electoral vote.

During his successful GOP convention battle against Secretary of State Holli Sullivan, Morales pledged to reduce Indiana’s 28-day early voting period to just 14 days to save money, require Hoosiers provide proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote, and create an election task force to investigate "shenanigans."

He's stopped promoting those policies on the campaign trail and declined last month to participate in a debate with Wells and Libertarian secretary of state candidate Jeff Maurer of Carmel.

"My sole focus is on traveling to all 92 Indiana counties, visiting with Hoosiers to earn their vote this November. I have participated in radio, print and TV interviews, and will continue to do so," Morales said.

Morales previously worked in the secretary of state’s office under Republicans Todd Rokita and Charlie White. The latter was removed from office in 2012 after being convicted of voter fraud.

Both of Morales' stints in the secretary of state's office also ended prematurely when Morales was accused of failing to complete his work and lack of focus, according to the Associated Press.

In September, two women alleged Morales sexually assaulted each of them by repeatedly attempting to kiss them without their consent. Morales has denied the allegations.

Morales also has raised eyebrows for spending $43,845.57 in campaign donations to buy himself a new car.

Meanwhile, Wells said she believes that Indiana's elections already are secure and there are no widespread instances of voter fraud marring the results, just power-hungry politicians lying about election outcomes to try to stay in office after they lose.

She instead said Indiana's top election issues are poor voter turnout, lackluster civic education and the need for campaign finance reform.

"Indiana is not a red state. It's a purple state with a voter turnout problem," Wells said.

Wells noted even in the hotly contested 2020 elections some 1.6 million registered Hoosier voters did not bother to cast a ballot.

She said a key goal if she's elected secretary of state is working with the Republican-controlled General Assembly to extend Indiana's voter registration period that closes 30 days before the election, lengthen Indiana's 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Election Day voting hours, and make mail-in voting more accessible to more Hoosiers.

"We can have fair and free elections, and safe and secure," Wells said.

The other two statewide offices on Tuesday's ballot are focused on investing a portion of the state's resources and making on-time payments to state employees and vendors.

Competing for state auditor, also known as the person who signs the state's checks, are incumbent Republican Tera Klutz of Fishers, Democrat ZeNai Brooks of Indianapolis, and Libertarian John Schick of Chesterton.

Klutz, the first certified public accountant to serve as state auditor, said she's delivered accuracy, transparency and efficiency for Hoosiers since taking office in 2017, and will continue doing so if she's elected to a second term.

Brooks also is a CPA. She said electing her will bring needed diversity to the Statehouse, help restore trust in state government, and ensure historically underserved and underrepresented groups across the state are considered when funding decisions are made.

Schick, a professional consultant, is making his third bid for state auditor after unsuccessful Libertarian campaigns in 2014 and 2018.

This year's candidates for state treasurer are Morgan County Republican Party Chairman Daniel Elliott of Martinsville and Democratic Monroe County Treasurer Jessica McClellan of Bloomington.

Elliott said his goals if elected include promoting economic development and broadband internet access, boosting state investment returns to get more money for infrastructure projects, defending Indiana against cyber attacks, reducing red tape through increased government transparency, and pulling state investments from "woke" companies that prioritize on environmental, social or governance concerns.

McClellan, on the other hand, said she hopes as state treasurer to increase participation in Indiana's CollegeChoice 529 education savings program, improve financial stability for Hoosiers lacking bank accounts, encourage more local governments to participate in pooled investment and financing, and create a retirement investment program for Indiana workers with no retirement savings options at their jobs.

The current state treasurer, Republican Kelly Mitchell, a Valparaiso University graduate, is term-limited and cannot run again this year.