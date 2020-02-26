You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Hoosiers no longer at risk of losing option to vote straight-party ballot
urgent
2020 Indiana General Assembly

Hoosiers no longer at risk of losing option to vote straight-party ballot

{{featured_button_text}}
Voting stock
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

Indiana will remain among just seven states where general election voters can designate a political party and automatically mark their ballot for every candidate running under that label.

Earlier this month, the House Elections and Apportionment Committee amended Senate Bill 178 to eliminate "straight-party" or "straight-ticket" voting, after its chairman, state Rep. Tim Wesco, R-Osceola, said he was tired of the occasional glitches in the system.

"Frankly, I've just gotten frustrated with the constant fixes we're trying to make to it," Wesco said. "Personally, I believe we should vote for the person and not the party."

Wesco, however, apparently forgot to check with House Speaker Brian Bosma, R-Indianapolis, who seemingly isn't keen on seeing straight-party voting go away.

At Bosma's direction, the House Rules Committee reconsidered Wesco's omnibus election legislation Wednesday, and promptly rewrote it to eliminate the elimination of straight-party voting.

As a result, there no longer is any legislation pending at the Statehouse that would deny straight-party voting to Hoosiers at the Nov. 3 general election.

Straight-party voting is very popular in Northwest Indiana, where 60% of Lake County voters and 44% of Porter County voters cast a party ballot in the 2018 election.

Though according to the National Conference of State Legislatures straight-party voting only is an option in Indiana, Alabama, Michigan, Kentucky, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Utah.

In every other state, including Illinois, which abolished straight-party voting in 1997, voters must individually select their preferred candidate in each race.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts