Hoosiers no longer at risk of losing option to vote straight-party ballot

Indiana will remain among just seven states where general election voters can designate a political party and automatically mark their ballot for every candidate running under that label.

Earlier this month, the House Elections and Apportionment Committee amended Senate Bill 178 to eliminate "straight-party" or "straight-ticket" voting, after its chairman, state Rep. Tim Wesco, R-Osceola, said he was tired of the occasional glitches in the system.

"Frankly, I've just gotten frustrated with the constant fixes we're trying to make to it," Wesco said. "Personally, I believe we should vote for the person and not the party."

Wesco, however, apparently forgot to check with House Speaker Brian Bosma, R-Indianapolis, who seemingly isn't keen on seeing straight-party voting go away.

At Bosma's direction, the House Rules Committee reconsidered Wesco's omnibus election legislation Wednesday, and promptly rewrote it to eliminate the elimination of straight-party voting.