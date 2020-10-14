Hoosiers not waiting to fulfill their civic duty by voting early, absentee

The first week of early voting in Indiana saw more than 144,000 Hoosiers, or 3% of all registered voters, cast their ballots for this year's general election, according to data released Tuesday by the secretary of state's office.
That number likely would have been even higher if polling places in most counties weren't closed Monday for the Columbus Day holiday.
Nevertheless, election officials in Lake and Porter counties said a record number of their residents already have fulfilled their civic duty to select the candidates they believe are best suited to lead at the federal, state and local level.
In Lake County, a total of 15,607 residents cast ballots last week at one of the county's 11 early voting sites, an average of 3,121 people per day during each of the first five days of early voting.
That five-day total also is approximately 7.5% of Lake County's turnout in the 2016 general election, according to data provided by the Lake County Board of Elections and Voter Registration.
Porter County tallied 6,075 voters in the first week its five early polling places were open.
That's equal to 7.7% of the county's 2016 turnout, according to Porter County election records.
Election officials in both counties also have been keeping busy sending mail-in absentee ballots to eligible voters who request one.
According to the secretary of state, Lake County received 32,143 absentee ballot applications through Monday, while Porter County residents have requested 12,901 absentee ballots.
Statewide, a whopping 500,814 requests for mail-in absentee ballots have been received by election officials in Indiana's 92 counties, meaning more than 10% of registered Hoosier voters are planning to cast their ballot this year by mail.
Eligible voters still can apply for a mail-in absentee ballot by logging into their online registration record at IndianaVoters.com, clicking the "Vote By Mail" button, and providing the required information.
Mail-in ballots must be returned no later than noon on Election Day, Nov. 3, to be counted in the final results.
In-person early voting is open to all registered voters and runs through Nov. 2. Hoosiers can go to any polling place in their county to cast an early ballot.
Government-issued photo identification, such as a driver's license, passport or state ID, must be presented to vote early, or on Election Day, in Indiana.
Lake County early vote locations, times
Early voting in Crown Point is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31; 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Nov. 2. Closed Sundays.
All other sites are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and from 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 2. Closed Sundays.
Here are the locations for early voting in Lake County:
Crown Point: Lake County Election Board, Government Center Administration Building, 2293 N. Main St.; East Chicago: County Courthouse, 3711 Main St.; Gary: Genesis Center, 1 Genesis Plaza; Hammond: County Courthouse, 232 Russell St.; Highland: Wicker Park Social Center, 8854 Indianapolis Blvd.; Hobart: Police Communications Center, 705 E. Fourth St.; Lowell: Town Hall, 501 E. Main St.; Munster: Town Hall, 1005 Ridge Road; Schererville: Town Hall, 10 E. Joliet St.; St. John: Township Assessor, 9157 Wicker Ave.; and Winfield: Town Hall, 10645 Randolph St.
Porter County locations, hours
Early voting locations across the county are open from 8:30 a.m to 3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Oct. 30; 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31; and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Nov. 2.
Here are the locations for early voting in Porter County:
Chesterton: Town Hall, 790 Broadway; Hebron: Community Center, 611 N. Main St.; Portage: Porter County North County Annex, 3560 Willowcreek Road; Valparaiso: Porter County Administration Center, 155 Indiana Ave., Suite 102A; and Valparaiso: Union Township Fire Station #2, 267 N. 600 West.
Lake County elections staff prepare for early voting
