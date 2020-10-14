Hoosiers not waiting to fulfill their civic duty by voting early, absentee

The first week of early voting in Indiana saw more than 144,000 Hoosiers, or 3% of all registered voters, cast their ballots for this year's general election, according to data released Tuesday by the secretary of state's office.

That number likely would have been even higher if polling places in most counties weren't closed Monday for the Columbus Day holiday.

Nevertheless, election officials in Lake and Porter counties said a record number of their residents already have fulfilled their civic duty to select the candidates they believe are best suited to lead at the federal, state and local level.

In Lake County, a total of 15,607 residents cast ballots last week at one of the county's 11 early voting sites, an average of 3,121 people per day during each of the first five days of early voting.

That five-day total also is approximately 7.5% of Lake County's turnout in the 2016 general election, according to data provided by the Lake County Board of Elections and Voter Registration.

Porter County tallied 6,075 voters in the first week its five early polling places were open.

That's equal to 7.7% of the county's 2016 turnout, according to Porter County election records.