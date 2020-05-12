Hoosiers request 275,000 mail-in ballots — so far

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

State election officials announced Tuesday that 275,000 applications for mail-in absentee ballots so far have been received at county election offices across Indiana.

For the first time in state history, Hoosiers are not required to have a specific reason for voting by mail at this election due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Already the number of mail-in ballot requests for the 2020 primary is a 60% increase compared to the total number of mail-in and early vote absentee ballots cast at the 2018 primary election.

In 2016, state records show there was a total of 282,288 mail-in and early vote absentee ballots cast in Indiana's primary election.

Registered Hoosier voters have until May 21 to submit a mail-in absentee ballot request, either online by logging into their registration record at IndianaVoters.com, or by printing, filling out and submitting the paper form from the secretary of state's website: in.gov/sos.