Hoosiers request 275,000 mail-in ballots — so far

State election officials announced Tuesday that 275,000 applications for mail-in absentee ballots so far have been received at county election offices across Indiana.
For the first time in state history, Hoosiers are not required to have a specific reason for voting by mail at this election due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Already the number of mail-in ballot requests for the 2020 primary is a 60% increase compared to the total number of mail-in and early vote absentee ballots cast at the 2018 primary election.
In 2016, state records show there was a total of 282,288 mail-in and early vote absentee ballots cast in Indiana's primary election.
Registered Hoosier voters have until May 21 to submit a mail-in absentee ballot request, either online by logging into their registration record at IndianaVoters.com, or by printing, filling out and submitting the paper form from the secretary of state's website: in.gov/sos.
Hoosiers voting by mail should mark and return their ballot as soon as possible after getting it, since ballots must be received by their county election office no later than noon on Election Day, June 2, to be counted in the final tally.
In-person early voting also will be available on a limited basis this year from May 26 to June 1, and traditional polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 2.
Both early voting sites and regular polling places will have election staff wearing personal protective equipment, widely spaced voting machines, plenty of hand sanitizer and regular cleaning of frequently touched surfaces to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19.
Officials at the Indiana Election Commission said the large number of mail-in ballots, along with the need to follow coronavirus prevention measures, potentially could delay election results in some counties by a day or two.
