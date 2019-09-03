Secretary of State Connie Lawson is encouraging Hoosiers to register to vote, or update their registrations, during the month of September.
This month has been designated National Voter Registration Month by the National Association of Secretaries of State, which Lawson previously led, to encourage voter participation and increase awareness of state requirements and deadlines for voting.
"With the November 5th general election just weeks away, there is no time like the present to verify your voter registration and polling location," Lawson said.
She said Indiana residents who are U.S. citizens 18 and older can register to vote at their county voter registration office or upon completing a transaction at a Bureau of Motor Vehicles license branch.
Hoosiers holding a valid driver's license or state identification card also can register to vote online at IndianaVoters.com, or through the Indiana Voters app available through the Android and Apple app stores.
Adults who previously have registered to vote can verify their registration status, update personal information, find their polling place and view the candidates on their ballot at the IndianaVoters.com website.
"Voting is a privilege we enjoy as citizens and getting ready to vote in Indiana is simple and straightforward," Lawson said.
The deadline to register to vote in this year's municipal elections is Oct. 7.