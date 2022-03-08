House-approved plan to limit mail-in voting removed from elections legislation

A controversial proposal to significantly limit mail-in absentee voting in Indiana no longer is included in elections-related legislation headed to the governor's desk.

House Enrolled Act 1116 was preliminarily approved Jan. 31 by the Republican-controlled House with a provision barring many Hoosiers who currently satisfy one of the statutory excuses to qualify for a mail-in absentee ballot from voting by mail if they are capable of casting an in-person ballot at any point during the state's 28-day early voting period.

State Rep. Tim Wesco, R-Osceola, the sponsor of the plan, said compelling more voters to cast an in-person ballot "increases voter confidence in our elections."

House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, said preferring in-person voting over mail-in voting is "the right public policy" for Indiana, and the state makes it as easy as possible by allowing counties to conduct early voting for up to four weeks before Election Day.

"I was much more sympathetic to life getting in the way when it was Election Day. I'm much less sympathetic to life getting in the way when it's election month — and that's what it is," Huston said.

The Republican-controlled Senate disagreed, however, and promptly deleted the mail-in voting restriction.

The final version of the plan requires voters submitting an electronic request for a mail-in ballot to verify their identity using either their driver's license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number, speeds the deployment of voter verifiable paper audit trails in counties using direct record electronic voting systems, and authorizes the secretary of state to decide how many counties will be subject to a post-election audit, among other provisions.

It was approved 95-0 by the House Monday after last week passing the Senate, 35-10.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb is expected to sign it into law.

