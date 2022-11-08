Incumbents JB Pritzker, Tammy Duckworth cruise to second terms; Lynwood OKs expanded term limits

There was little election night suspense for the top two elected officials on the midterm ballot in Illinois.

The Associated Press called the U.S. Senate race for Democratic incumbent Tammy Duckworth at 7:01 p.m., one minute after polls closed across the state. Five minutes later, the AP called the governor's race for J.B. Pritzker, another Democratic incumbent.

It's the second term for both Duckworth, who defeated lawyer Kathleen Salvi, and for Pritzker. He defeated Darren Bailey, who gave up his state Senate seat to run for governor.

Locally, voters in Lynwood seemed poised to extend the term limits for village officials. With six of seven precincts reporting, the referendum to limit the mayor, clerk and trustees to no more than four, four-year terms was passing by a margin of about 79% to 21%.

It's the second time in two years Lynwood voters have weighed in on term limits. A proposal to limit village officials to two four-year terms passed by a margin of 81% to 19% in March 2020.

Under Illinois law, all term limits laws are "prospective," which means they are not effective retroactively. The new term limits would take effect beginning with the 2025 municipal election.

Lynwood Mayor Jada Curry campaigned for the referendum. "I came in with (the village in) millions of dollars in debt. ... One thing we knew is, it takes time to turn this thing around," she said before the election. "Four terms is, I think, enough time."

Curry was gratified by the margin of victory.

"It really makes me appreciate the residents of Lynwood," she said Tuesday night. "I feel like they value the work we're doing ... and they trust my intentions."

The earlier term limits referendum passed during the administration of former Mayor Eugene Williams, who lost to Curry in the Democratic primary last year.

Elsewhere:

In the 2nd District congressional race, incumbent Democratic Rep. Robin Kelly was leading Republican Thomas Lynch by a margin of about 83% to 17% with 43% of precincts reporting.

Two local state senators were reelected after running unopposed: Democrats Napoleon Harris III and Elgie Sims Jr., in the 15th and 17th districts respectively.

Three incumbent state representatives held large leads with between 31% and 51% of precincts reporting: Democrats Thaddeus Jones (who also is Calumet City's mayor), Marcus Evans Jr. and Nicholas "Nick" Smith in the 29th, 33rd and 34th districts respectively.

In Cook County races, four Democratic incumbents appeared headed to victory: Board President Toni Preckwinkle, Clerk Karen Yarbrough, Sheriff Thomas Dart, Treasurer Maria Pappas and Assessor Fritz Kaegi. All led by at least 22% with about 72% of precincts reporting.

Two local Cook County board members — incumbent Democrats Staniey Moore and Donna Miller of the 4th and 6th districts respectively — also held big leads.