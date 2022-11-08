Incumbents sweep to victory in Region Indiana House races

Northwest Indiana voters apparently are pleased with their representation in the Indiana House as every incumbent facing a challenger for reelection Tuesday appears to have won a new two-year term.

As a result, the Region’s 13-member House delegation likely will continue to be comprised of seven Democratic representatives and six Republicans.

The most fiercely contested race leading up to Election Day was the third consecutive contest between state Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, and former state Rep. Lisa Beck, D-Hebron, for House District 19.

Olthoff blanketed the district, which includes Crown Point, Winfield, Wheeler, and nearby unincorporated areas of Lake and Porter counties, with television ads and mailers thanks to more than $100,000 in donations from a House Republican Campaign Committee (HRCC) determined not to take a chance on Beck winning the seat from Olthoff in a midterm election as Beck did in 2018.

State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville, also benefitted from HRCC largesse in his race against first-time Democratic candidate Chris Kukuch, of Schererville, for House District 15, which contains Dyer, St. John, Schererville and northern Hanover Township.

Records show the House Republican campaign organization poured more than $20,000 into Slager’s reelection bid after he, like Olthoff, narrowly lost his seat in the 2018 midterms, only to regain it two years later.

The election wins means Olthoff will be serving her fourth term, and Slager his fifth, when the General Assembly convenes its Organization Day meeting Nov. 22, ahead of the early January start to the four-month regular legislative session.

The three Democratic incumbents facing GOP challengers seem to have cruised to victory without much of a fight.

In Lake County, state Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster, prevailed over Republican Charles Kallas, of Griffith, for a second term representing House District 12, including Munster, Highland and Griffith.

"It is the honor of my life to serve our community at the General Assembly, and I’m grateful the people of District 12 have again chosen me to be their voice at the Statehouse," Andrade said.

"We are living through a deeply divided time in our country’s history, but I believe I’ve proven throughout my first term that I will always put the interests of the people of District 12 foremost when making decisions at the Statehouse. I will continue to work across the aisle to bring home results for the issues we face as a community," he added.

Meanwhile, state Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage, is headed to the Statehouse for an eighth term serving Portage and other communities in northwest Porter County in House District 10 after defeating first-time Republican candidate Manuel Maldonado of Portage Township.

He’ll again serve alongside state Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City, after voters living in northeast Porter County, including Chesterton, and the shoreline communities of LaPorte County, elected her to a third term over Republican Dion Bergeron, of Michigan City, in a rematch of their 2020 contest.

Several incumbent state representatives serving Northwest Indiana also were reelected without opposition. They are:

District 1: State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond, wins a third term representing Hammond and Whiting.

District 2: State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, wins a fourth term representing East Chicago and Gary's west side.

District 3: State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary, wins a third term representing Gary, Hobart, Lake Station and New Chicago.

District 4: State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, wins a ninth term representing Valparaiso, Kouts and southeastern Porter County.

District 11: State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron, wins a fifth term representing southern Lake County, including Cedar Lake and Lowell; southwest Porter County; Newton County; and northwest Jasper County.

District 14: State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, wins a 17th term representing Gary’s south side, most of Merrillville, and unincorporated Calumet Township.

District 16: Republican Kendell Culp, of Rensselaer, wins his first term representing portions of Jasper, Pulaski and Starke counties, and all of White County.

District 20: State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, wins a fourth term representing central and southern LaPorte County and northern Starke County.