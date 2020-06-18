Indiana AFL-CIO backing Democratic candidates for governor, lieutenant governor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A federation of some 800 local Indiana labor unions, representing more than 300,000 workers, is endorsing the Democratic candidates for governor and lieutenant governor.

The Indiana AFL-CIO said Thursday it's confident Democratic gubernatorial nominee Dr. Woody Myers and his running mate, former Hammond state Rep. Linda Lawson, will lead an administration that fights for all working Hoosiers and stands with organized labor.

"They are a strong team that have the backs of working families," said Brett Voorhies, Indiana AFL-CIO president and an Indianapolis member of the United Steelworkers union. "Our members are ready to roll up their sleeves, make phone calls and get out the vote to help elect the Myers-Lawson ticket in Indiana."

Myers, who previously served as state health commissioner, said he's proud to win the support of Hoosier union members because "working people are the backbone of Indiana."

"My administration will prioritize access to affordable health care, public education and good paying jobs," Myers said.

Lawson said, in her opinion, "There is no one more worth fighting for than Indiana's working families."

"I will continue fighting for fair wages and equal pay every step of the way," she said.