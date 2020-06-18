Indiana AFL-CIO backing Democratic candidates for governor, lieutenant governor

A federation of some 800 local Indiana labor unions, representing more than 300,000 workers, is endorsing the Democratic candidates for governor and lieutenant governor.
The Indiana AFL-CIO said Thursday it's confident Democratic gubernatorial nominee Dr. Woody Myers and his running mate, former Hammond state Rep. Linda Lawson, will lead an administration that fights for all working Hoosiers and stands with organized labor.
"They are a strong team that have the backs of working families," said Brett Voorhies, Indiana AFL-CIO president and an Indianapolis member of the United Steelworkers union. "Our members are ready to roll up their sleeves, make phone calls and get out the vote to help elect the Myers-Lawson ticket in Indiana."
Myers, who previously served as state health commissioner, said he's proud to win the support of Hoosier union members because "working people are the backbone of Indiana."
"My administration will prioritize access to affordable health care, public education and good paying jobs," Myers said.
Lawson said, in her opinion, "There is no one more worth fighting for than Indiana's working families."
"I will continue fighting for fair wages and equal pay every step of the way," she said.
Earlier this week, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb was endorsed for a second term by Indiana State Building and Construction Trades Council, a federation representing approximately 75,000 union construction workers in the Hoosier State.
Gallery: NWI votes on delayed primary date
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
Election 2020 Indiana
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
More than 30,000 mail-in ballots have already been cast for the election
More than 30,000 mail-in ballots have already been cast for the election
More than 30,000 mail-in ballots have already been cast for the election
More than 30,000 mail-in ballots have already been cast for the election
More than 30,000 mail-in ballots have already been cast for the election
Cedar Lake voters are being asked to approve 2 referendums
Cedar Lake voters are being asked to approve 2 referendums
Cedar Lake voters head to the polls
Cedar Lake voters are being asked to approve 2 referendums
Cedar Lake voters are being asked to approve 2 referendums
Voting at Frank Hammond Elementary School
Voting at Frank Hammond Elementary School
Voting at Frank Hammond Elementary School
Voting at Frank Hammond Elementary School
Voting at Frank Hammond Elementary School
Voting at Frank Hammond Elementary School
Voting at Frank Hammond Elementary School
Voting at Villa Cesare
Voting at Villa Cesare
Voting at Villa Cesare
Voting at Villa Cesare
Voting at Villa Cesare
Voting at Villa Cesare
Voting at Villa Cesare
Voting at Villa Cesare
Voting at Villa Cesare
Voting at Villa Cesare
Gallery
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.