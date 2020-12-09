Indiana AG Curtis Hill also urging U.S. Supreme Court to consider intervening in presidential election

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is joining his successor in urging the U.S. Supreme Court to consider an unprecedented lawsuit filed by the Republican attorney general of Texas that seeks to overturn the results of the presidential election.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the Hoosier Republican said it's essential the nation's high court promptly evaluate Texas' claims to "help ensure the integrity of the presidential election and guide public officials everywhere in the proper discharge of their election-related duties."

"When voter fraud occurs in any state during a national presidential election, it affects citizens in every other state, including Indiana," Hill said. "We must all work together to protect our American democracy."

Hill also deployed Indiana taxpayer resources to directly support the Texas lawsuit by signing on to a "friend of the court" brief led by Missouri.

He previously joined Indiana to a separate case filed by the Pennsylvania Republican Party pending at the U.S. Supreme Court.