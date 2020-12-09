 Skip to main content
Indiana AG Curtis Hill also urging U.S. Supreme Court to consider intervening in presidential election
Indiana AG Curtis Hill also urging U.S. Supreme Court to consider intervening in presidential election

Curtis Hill

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, right, shakes hands with President Donald Trump in April 2017 in the Oval Office of the White House.

 Provided

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is joining his successor in urging the U.S. Supreme Court to consider an unprecedented lawsuit filed by the Republican attorney general of Texas that seeks to overturn the results of the presidential election.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the Hoosier Republican said it's essential the nation's high court promptly evaluate Texas' claims to "help ensure the integrity of the presidential election and guide public officials everywhere in the proper discharge of their election-related duties."

"When voter fraud occurs in any state during a national presidential election, it affects citizens in every other state, including Indiana," Hill said. "We must all work together to protect our American democracy."

Hill also deployed Indiana taxpayer resources to directly support the Texas lawsuit by signing on to a "friend of the court" brief led by Missouri.

He previously joined Indiana to a separate case filed by the Pennsylvania Republican Party pending at the U.S. Supreme Court.

Records show the evidence for Texas' allegations has been summarily rejected by numerous federal courts and election officials in all 50 states, which have certified their election results notwithstanding Republican President Donald Trump's continuing allegations of fraud.

Nevertheless, Republican Attorney General-elect Todd Rokita, a Munster native, urged the Supreme Court to accept the Texas lawsuit and conduct "a full and fair hearing of the facts."

Texas is asking the Supreme Court to toss out the 20.4 million votes cast for president in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia, and to have the Republican-controlled legislatures in those states appoint Trump electors, instead of the electors for Democratic President-elect Joe Biden chosen by citizens in those states.

Attorneys for the four states are due to respond to Texas' lawsuit by 2 p.m. Thursday.

Texas v. Pennsylvania, et. al, complaint at U.S. Supreme Court

Download PDF Texas v. Pennsylvania, et. al, complaint at U.S. Supreme Court

Indiana brief in support of Texas to U.S. Supreme Court

Download PDF Indiana brief in support of Texas to U.S. Supreme Court

