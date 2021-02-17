Indiana AG promotes 'stolen' election claim that led to U.S. Capitol violence

The rules state it is professional misconduct for an attorney to “engage in conduct that is prejudicial to the administration of justice” — which may include accusing judges of bias without any basis for the allegation.

The Supreme Court previously has held that attorneys who are public officials have an obligation to avoid any abuse of their office that might suggest an inability to fulfill their professional duties as a lawyer.

It’s not known whether a complaint has yet been filed against Rokita with the Supreme Court’s Disciplinary Commission.

On the other hand, Twitter wasted no time in labeling Rokita’s valentine to Trump as “disputed,” and prohibited replies, retweets or likes “due to a risk of violence.”

This is the first time Rokita has successfully been cited by Twitter for violating its terms of service. The notice eventually was removed.

Rokita initially tried to be banned from Twitter less than 48 hours after the Capitol attack when Rokita tweeted: “I will always be for our President @realdonaldtrump.”