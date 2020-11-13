Indiana attorney general condemned for using state resources to aid Trump in Pennsylvania

A prominent Region attorney and the leader of the state Democratic Party are condemning Indiana's attorney general for using taxpayer resources to intervene in a lawsuit aimed at helping Republican President Donald Trump's ballot challenges in Pennsylvania.
John P. Bushemi, a state and local government attorney and former Indiana senator, said Thursday he believes Attorney General Curtis Hill, a Republican, is breaking the law by using public funds to back a lawsuit filed by the Pennsylvania Republican Party on behalf of a losing candidate.
"They're using state government resources for this political effort," Bushemi said. "This is a misappropriation of state of Indiana taxpayer funds. That's private political business. If the candidate or his party properly wants to challenge an election outcome, that's fine. But that's considered a private-sector matter. That's not for the government."
Hill claims in a filing at the U.S. Supreme Court that Indiana has a legitimate state interest in overturning a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling that set Nov. 6, instead of Nov. 3, as the deadline for mail-in ballots, voted on or before Election Day, to be received by local election officials in Pennsylvania.
According to the Pennsylvania secretary of state, approximately 10,000 ballots arrived during the extended receipt period approved by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic and rampant U.S. Postal Service delivery delays.
Currently, Democratic President-elect Joe Biden leads Trump by nearly 55,000 votes in Pennsylvania; a victory margin Trump would not overcome even if all 10,000 ballots were removed from the tally.
Bushemi said he hopes Indiana's inspector general, the State Ethics Commission, or even the Marion County prosecutor in Indianapolis will take a look at what Hill is doing, and hold him accountable for misusing state resources for political purposes.
"These are the kinds of things that cause citizens and taxpayers to lose confidence in government, and that's not good," Bushemi said.
Meanwhile, Indiana Democratic Chairman John Zody called on Hill Thursday to personally reimburse the state for the time, equipment and resources used by himself, and attorney general's office employees, to prepare the Trump-related legal filing.
Support Local Journalism
"Once again, Curtis Hill has to be reminded he works for Indiana taxpayers, not the president. He needs to refund every dime used to advance his personal agenda," Zody said.
"It's like using the state copier to print resumes, it's a wildly inappropriate use of resources by a cynical politician more concerned about his career than the constituents he serves."
Hill's tenure as attorney general expires next month. The Indiana Republican Party declined in June to renominate Hill for a second term after the Indiana Supreme Court concluded Hill committed misdemeanor battery in 2018 by groping four women at an Indianapolis bar.
Zody said he's also concerned Republican Attorney General-elect Todd Rokita, a Munster native and former congressman, has signaled he intends to carry on what Zody described as Hill's "political abuse of the office."
"Indiana Republicans view public office as a platform to exploit for personal gain rather than as a sacred duty to serve Hoosiers," Zody said. "It's a corrupted, unserious interpretation of public service, but it's proving to be gospel for Todd Rokita and Indiana Republicans."
The office of Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb repeatedly has declined to respond to requests for comment on Hill's legal action in support of the Trump campaign.
Holcomb also has yet to publicly acknowledge Biden as president-elect.
Gallery: Election Day 2020 in NWI
Voting - Hammond
Voting - Hammond
Voting - Hammond
Voting - Hammond
Counting the vote at the Lake County Government Center
Counting the vote at the Lake County Government Center
Counting the vote at the Lake County Government Center
Counting the vote at the Lake County Government Center
Counting the vote at the Lake County Government Center
Counting the vote at the Lake County Government Center
Counting the vote at the Lake County Government Center
Counting the vote at the Lake County Government Center
Voting turnout at the Lake County Fairgrounds
Voting turnout at the Lake County Fairgrounds
Voting turnout at the Lake County Fairgrounds
Voting turnout at the Lake County Fairgrounds
Voting turnout at the Lake County Fairgrounds
Voting turnout at the Lake County Fairgrounds
Voting turnout at the Lake County Fairgrounds
Voting turnout at the Lake County Fairgrounds
Voting - LaPorte 2
Voting - LaPorte
Voting at Brummitt Elementary School near Chesterton
Voters - Schererville
Voters - Gary
Voters - Gary
Voters - Gary
Voters - Gary
Voters - Gary
Voters - Schererville
Voters - Gary
Voters - Gary
Voters - Schererville
Voters - Schererville
Voters - Schererville
Voters - Gary
Voters - Gary
Voters - Gary
Voters - Schererville
Gary schools referendum
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Gerry Scheub and Chris Chyung gather at Andorra Banquets
Gerry Scheub and Chris Chyung gather at Andorra Banquets
Gerry Scheub and Chris Chyung gather at Andorra Banquets
Gerry Scheub and Chris Chyung gather at Andorra Banquets
Gerry Scheub and Chris Chyung gather at Andorra Banquets
Gerry Scheub and Chris Chyung gather at Andorra Banquets
Gerry Scheub and Chris Chyung gather at Andorra Banquets
Gerry Scheub and Chris Chyung gather at Andorra Banquets
Republicans gather at Region Ale
Republicans gather at Region Ale
Republicans gather at Region Ale
Republicans gather at Region Ale
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.