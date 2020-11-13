Indiana attorney general condemned for using state resources to aid Trump in Pennsylvania

Currently, Democratic President-elect Joe Biden leads Trump by nearly 55,000 votes in Pennsylvania; a victory margin Trump would not overcome even if all 10,000 ballots were removed from the tally.

Bushemi said he hopes Indiana's inspector general, the State Ethics Commission, or even the Marion County prosecutor in Indianapolis will take a look at what Hill is doing, and hold him accountable for misusing state resources for political purposes.

"These are the kinds of things that cause citizens and taxpayers to lose confidence in government, and that's not good," Bushemi said.

Meanwhile, Indiana Democratic Chairman John Zody called on Hill Thursday to personally reimburse the state for the time, equipment and resources used by himself, and attorney general's office employees, to prepare the Trump-related legal filing.

"Once again, Curtis Hill has to be reminded he works for Indiana taxpayers, not the president. He needs to refund every dime used to advance his personal agenda," Zody said.

"It's like using the state copier to print resumes, it's a wildly inappropriate use of resources by a cynical politician more concerned about his career than the constituents he serves."