Indiana Democrats urging federal, state criminal inquiries into Sen. Braun

The Braun campaign insisted in its response to the preliminary audit the payments from Braun's auto parts business to his campaign were personal funds owed by the company to Braun, for which Braun paid all the required taxes.

Concerning the unsecured lines of credit, the Braun campaign said Braun's personal wealth was more than sufficient to cover the loans, and the lending institutions took that into consideration when it agreed to provide the money to Braun's campaign.

FEC auditors observed, however, that Braun's campaign did not provide fully signed copies of the loan agreements issued in connection with the funds, or any other documentation from financial institutions showing the loans to Braun's campaign were not unduly favorable to the candidate.

Schmuhl said the "apparent prohibited loans" identified by the FEC made Braun much more competitive than Braun otherwise would have been in his campaign against U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., and further investigation is needed to conclusively determine if one of Indiana's two U.S. senators is "someone who doesn’t deserve to be representing us."