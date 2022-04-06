Indiana GOP seeking suggestions for issues to include in party platform

The Indiana Republican Party is seeking input from Hoosier Republicans to identify issues and positions to include in the party's governing agenda for the next two years.

Party officials recently announced that three public hearings will be held in the northern, central and southern portions of Indiana during the month of May to help shape the Indiana GOP platform.

The platform meeting closest to Northwest Indiana is scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. (Eastern time) May 11 at the St. Joseph County Republican Party Headquarters, 719 W McKinley Ave., Mishawaka.

Individuals interested in providing platform suggestions can reserve a slot to speak during the hearing, or submit written testimony in lieu of attending, by emailing platform@indiana.gop.

The platform committee is led this year by Jodi Smith, president of the Indiana Federation of Republican Women and state director for Susan B. Anthony List, an anti-abortion organization, and former state Sen. Randy Head, R-Logansport.

"These two will lead a process that will give a voice to Hoosier Republicans in shaping a vision for our party and our state, and in the process, unite us under a set of principles that will continue to make life better for all Hoosiers," said Kyle Hupfer, Indiana GOP chairman.

The proposed GOP platform ultimately crafted by Smith and Head will be presented June 18 to delegates attending the Republican State Convention for ratification.

