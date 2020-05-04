Indiana GOP sets rules for potential online party convention due to COVID-19

That may especially advantage Rokita in a virtual convention, since the rules require delegates to rank on their ballots the Republican attorney general candidates in order of preference, and Rokita's record as a conservative stalwart is likely to at least garner him numerous second-place votes.

With ranked-choice voting, if no candidate achieves majority support with the first-place rankings, then the votes cast for the candidate with the lowest number of first choices are redistributed to the other candidates based on who is ranked second on each ballot, and continuing until one candidate achieves majority support.

A similar process of dropping the lowest vote-getter is followed at a traditional convention. But at an in-person event, all delegates are free to shift their support after each round of voting, while ranked-choice preferences are locked in on the single mail-in ballot.

Under party rules, Rokita must decide whether to enter the GOP attorney general race by May 20.

The Indiana Democratic Party already has shifted its June 13 state convention online, with mail-in balloting, due to the coronavirus pandemic.