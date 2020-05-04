Indiana GOP sets rules for potential online party convention due to COVID-19

The Indiana Republican Party still anticipates holding an in-person state convention June 20 in Indianapolis, but it's preparing to switch to a virtual convention, with mail-in balloting, if necessary due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Indiana GOP Chairman Kyle Hupfer last week announced the Republican State Committee has adopted temporary rules to ensure the convention delegates chosen at the June 2 primary election decide the party's nominees for lieutenant governor and attorney general — no matter the form of the convention.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch is expected to easily be renominated for a second term as running mate for Gov. Eric Holcomb, who is running unopposed for renomination in the primary election.
The race for attorney general, however, is expected to be far more contentious, with Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr. battling at least two challengers for a second term as Indiana's chief law enforcement officer.
Last month, Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter — who nominated Hill for attorney general at the 2016 GOP state convention — threw his hat in the ring, just as former State Revenue Commissioner Adam Krupp bowed out.
Zionsville attorney John Westercamp also is running for the nomination.
In addition, a potential dark horse bid still could be mounted by former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita, a Munster native, whose eight years in Washington and two terms as Indiana secretary of state give him name recognition well above and beyond Hill's other challengers.
That may especially advantage Rokita in a virtual convention, since the rules require delegates to rank on their ballots the Republican attorney general candidates in order of preference, and Rokita's record as a conservative stalwart is likely to at least garner him numerous second-place votes.
With ranked-choice voting, if no candidate achieves majority support with the first-place rankings, then the votes cast for the candidate with the lowest number of first choices are redistributed to the other candidates based on who is ranked second on each ballot, and continuing until one candidate achieves majority support.
A similar process of dropping the lowest vote-getter is followed at a traditional convention. But at an in-person event, all delegates are free to shift their support after each round of voting, while ranked-choice preferences are locked in on the single mail-in ballot.
Under party rules, Rokita must decide whether to enter the GOP attorney general race by May 20.
The Indiana Democratic Party already has shifted its June 13 state convention online, with mail-in balloting, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, just one candidate is expected to be nominated for lieutenant governor, and with only two candidates vying for attorney general — state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, and former Evansville Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel — there's no need for ranked-choice voting by Democratic convention delegates.
