Indiana governor candidates set to make their pitch to Hoosier voters at Tuesday debate

Hoosiers can see the three candidates for Indiana governor respond to questions about pressing state issues and their priorities for the state over the next four years during the first of two scheduled debates Tuesday night.

In Northwest Indiana, the debate between Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, Democratic nominee Dr. Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater is set to air form 6-7 p.m. on Lakeshore Public Television and Lakeshore Public Radio (89.1 FM).

The debate also will be available to watch live or anytime on the Indiana Debate Commission website or its YouTube page.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the debate will not have a public audience and the candidates actually will be in separate locations inside the WFYI-TV studios in Indianapolis.

However, all of the questions posed to the candidates by moderator Andrew Downs, associate professor of political science at Purdue University Fort Wayne, were submitted by Hoosiers and selected by leaders of the nonpartisan Indiana Debate Commission.