Indiana governor tests negative for COVID-19 after spending time with Pence

Gov. Eric Holcomb tested negative for COVID-19 Sunday after spending time with Vice President Mike Pence and his entourage Thursday in Fort Wayne.

At least five aides and advisers to the vice president recently have tested positive for the coronavirus, including Marc Short, Pence's chief of staff, who accompanied the former Indiana governor to his northeast Indiana campaign rally.

Holcomb, who briefly served as Pence's lieutenant governor and is running for a second term as Indiana's chief executive, introduced Pence to the cheering crowd at the Fort Wayne Aero Center.

Neither man wore a face mask as they fist-bumped on stage immediately prior to Pence's speech.

Pence left Fort Wayne and traveled Thursday night to Indianapolis, deposited his completed mail-in ballot with the Marion County clerk Friday morning, and spent several additional hours in Indiana's capital city out of public view before returning to Washington, D.C.

According to the vice president's office, Pence and his wife Karen were negative for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Holcomb also decided to get tested Sunday "as a precaution" and received negative results on both an Abbott rapid test and a nasopharyngeal PCR test.