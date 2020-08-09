You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indiana grocery, food workers union endorses Democrats for statewide offices
alert urgent

Indiana grocery, food workers union endorses Democrats for statewide offices

{{featured_button_text}}
Strengthening community at center of Democratic candidates' police reform plan

Dr. Woody Myers, left, and former Hammond state Rep. Linda Lawson, the Democratic nominees for Indiana governor and lieutenant governor, walk together down Market Street in downtown Indianapolis.

 Provided

The labor union representing some 14,000 grocery store and food manufacturing workers across Indiana is endorsing the statewide Democratic ticket in the Nov. 3 elections.

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 700 last week announced it is supporting Dr. Woody Myers for Indiana governor, former Hammond state Rep. Linda Lawson for lieutenant governor, and former Evansville Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel for attorney general.

Joseph Chorpenning II, president of UFCW Local 700, said in the midst of a global pandemic, Hoosier families and communities need someone with the expertise to lead Indiana through the public health crisis and the courage to stand up for Hoosier workers.

"We support Dr. Myers and Linda Lawson and their efforts to lift pay, to repeal anti-worker laws and to keep people safe on the job," Chorpenning said.

Myers, a former state health commissioner who shepherded Indiana through the early years of the AIDS crisis, said he and Lawson are proud to win the UFCW endorsement.

"We look forward to fighting for all values embodied by the labor movement and giving voice to the issues that concern hard-working men and women in Indiana," Myers said.

In the attorney general's race, Chorpenning said he is confident Weinzapfel will "lead with integrity" if he prevails in the general election against Republican former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita, a Munster native.

Get to know these new Indiana laws that take effect in 2020

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Porter County Election Board meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts