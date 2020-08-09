Indiana grocery, food workers union endorses Democrats for statewide offices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The labor union representing some 14,000 grocery store and food manufacturing workers across Indiana is endorsing the statewide Democratic ticket in the Nov. 3 elections.

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 700 last week announced it is supporting Dr. Woody Myers for Indiana governor, former Hammond state Rep. Linda Lawson for lieutenant governor, and former Evansville Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel for attorney general.

Joseph Chorpenning II, president of UFCW Local 700, said in the midst of a global pandemic, Hoosier families and communities need someone with the expertise to lead Indiana through the public health crisis and the courage to stand up for Hoosier workers.

"We support Dr. Myers and Linda Lawson and their efforts to lift pay, to repeal anti-worker laws and to keep people safe on the job," Chorpenning said.

Myers, a former state health commissioner who shepherded Indiana through the early years of the AIDS crisis, said he and Lawson are proud to win the UFCW endorsement.

"We look forward to fighting for all values embodied by the labor movement and giving voice to the issues that concern hard-working men and women in Indiana," Myers said.