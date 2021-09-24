Indiana House approves new legislative district boundaries, plan heads to Senate

The new district boundaries for the state's nine congressional seats, 100 Indiana House seats and 50 Senate seats are all but set.

The Republican-controlled House voted 67-31 Thursday to adopt the GOP-crafted redistricting plan in House Bill 1581.

It now goes to the Republican-controlled Senate, where it's expected to be approved next week without changes, which will send the measure to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb for final enactment.

Barring an unexpected partisan shift, the legislation ensures Republicans will control both chambers of the General Assembly, along with at least seven U.S. House seats, for the next decade — replicating the power the Indiana GOP has enjoyed for the past 10 years.

State Rep. Greg Steuerwald, R-Avon, the sponsor of the plan, insisted it was hard enough drawing lines that ensure each district has an approximately equal number of inhabitants to worry too much about the partisan makeup of each district's residents.

He said his goals in shaping districts were to maintain communities of interest, avoid crossing municipal boundaries as much as possible, meet all federal and state redistricting requirements, and make every part of each district contiguous.