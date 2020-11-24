Indiana lawmaker resigns, blames governor's COVID-19 business restrictions

A northeast Indiana state representative elected to a second term just three weeks ago is resigning from the Indiana House on Dec. 14 — and she says Gov. Eric Holcomb is to blame.

State Rep. Christy Stutzman, R-Middlebury, said her family's recently acquired business The Barns at Nappanee, formerly known as Amish Acres, has been "devastated" by the COVID-19 prevention measures enacted by the Republican governor and local health departments.

She said the latest round of color-coded county restrictions imposed by Holcomb — "with no input or approval from the members of the General Assembly" — means Stutzman and her family, including former U.S. Rep. Marlin Stutzman, must put all their energy into helping their business survive.

"This is not something I had ever thought I would have to do, and hoped would not happen, but with the added burden of trying to keep a business afloat while still fulfilling my role as a wife and mother, I have decided that my family and my employees must come first," Stutzman said.

Stutzman said she's grateful to have had the opportunity to be "a strong voice for Elkhart County," and expects to make a public statement concerning "my plans for public service in the future."