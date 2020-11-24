Indiana lawmaker resigns, blames governor's COVID-19 business restrictions

A northeast Indiana state representative elected to a second term just three weeks ago is resigning from the Indiana House on Dec. 14 — and she says Gov. Eric Holcomb is to blame.
State Rep. Christy Stutzman, R-Middlebury, said her family's recently acquired business The Barns at Nappanee, formerly known as Amish Acres, has been "devastated" by the COVID-19 prevention measures enacted by the Republican governor and local health departments.
She said the latest round of color-coded county restrictions imposed by Holcomb — "with no input or approval from the members of the General Assembly" — means Stutzman and her family, including former U.S. Rep. Marlin Stutzman, must put all their energy into helping their business survive.
"This is not something I had ever thought I would have to do, and hoped would not happen, but with the added burden of trying to keep a business afloat while still fulfilling my role as a wife and mother, I have decided that my family and my employees must come first," Stutzman said.
Stutzman said she's grateful to have had the opportunity to be "a strong voice for Elkhart County," and expects to make a public statement concerning "my plans for public service in the future."
Kyle Hupfer, chairman of the Indiana Republican Party, said he wishes Stutzman the best. Though he strongly disagreed with her blaming the governor for her struggles.
"Just as small businesses across the state are facing challenges, I'm sorry to hear about the challenges COVID-19 has placed on Rep. Stuzman's family business," Hupfer said.
"But I'm equally sorry to see her wrongly place blame on the governor and health officials from across the state who are working hard daily to protect Hoosiers' lives and livelihoods."
Stutzman's replacement in the Republican-controlled House will be selected, likely in early January, by the GOP precinct committeemen in House District 49.
