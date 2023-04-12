Hoosiers interested in casting their vote using a mail-in ballot at the next general election will have several more hoops to jump through as part of an effort to reduce practically nonexistent absentee voter fraud in Indiana.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly recently gave final approval to House Enrolled Act 1334, sending the measure to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

The legislation requires individuals submitting a paper application for a mail-in ballot to submit their driver's license number, state identification card number, or voter identification number, along with the last four digits of the voter's Social Security number, or a photocopy of the voter's driver's license or state ID card.

County election offices currently determine the validity of a paper absentee ballot application by matching the name, address, birth date and signature on the application to the voter's registration record. Voters also have the option of submitting a partial Social Security number.

Under the plan, individuals applying online for a mail-in ballot likewise will have to provide either their driver's license number, state ID number, voter ID number, or the the last four digits of their Social Security number.

The legislation mandates enhanced data sharing between the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, Indiana Election Division and the secretary of state, and onward to county elections offices, to ensure only legitimate voters are submitting online requests for mail-in ballots.

State Rep. Tim Wesco, R-Osceola, the sponsor of the measure, said he believes mail-in absentee ballots need to be subject to the same voter ID requirements as in-person early voting and in-person voting on Election Day, and not doing so is huge election security loophole.

"Up to the passage of this bill, and currently, the only verification of an absentee ballot application is through matching signatures. I believe it is time to bring our absentee ballot applications up to par with voting in person," Wesco said.

State Rep. Tonya Pfaff, D-Terre Haute, challenged that assertion during debate on the proposal on the House floor Tuesday.

"It is unnecessary to make it more difficult for the elderly, people voting by travel board, and those serving in the military to vote. It won't make elections safer and only serves to hamper democracy," Pfaff said.

The measure also prohibits the state, or local units of government, from mailing unsolicited absentee ballot applications to registered voters.

It will take effect July 1 if it's signed into law by the governor.

