Hoosier voters will decide at the 2024 general election whether to give effect to a proposed amendment to the Indiana Constitution removing the state superintendent of public instruction from the gubernatorial line of succession.

On Thursday, the Indiana Senate voted 47-0 to submit House Joint Resolution 1 for ratification. It also was endorsed in the House by a 99-0 margin on Jan. 31, and previously approved as House Joint Resolution 3 by both chambers of the 2022 General Assembly.

The state schools chief currently is last in line to become acting governor in the unlikely event that death or disability simultaneously renders the governor, lieutenant governor, House speaker, Senate president, state treasurer, state auditor and secretary of state unable to serve.

According to the Constitution, any time an acting governor is serving in the absence of a governor and lieutenant governor, the General Assembly must convene within 48 hours to elect a new governor of the same political party as the immediate past governor to finish the governor's term.

Backers of the proposed amendment said it doesn't makes sense for the state superintendent to potentially accede to the governor's office — even temporarily — because the post, since 2020, no longer is elected by the people of Indiana, and instead is appointed by the governor as the secretary of education.

A proposed constitutional amendment must be approved by two consecutive General Assemblies, and ratified by Hoosier voters at the next general election, to be incorporated into the state's primary governing document.

The Indiana Constitution last was amended in 2018 to explicitly require the House and Senate adopt a balanced budget, where state spending is less than projected revenue, unless two-thirds of both chambers agree to temporarily suspend the mandate.

Gallery: Get to know the state symbols of Indiana State Aircraft: Republic Aviation P-47 Thunderbolt State Bird: Cardinal State Flag State Flower: Peony State Fossil: Mastodon State Gun: Grouseland Rifle State Insect: Say's Firefly State Language: English State Motto: "Crossroads of America" State Nickname: The Hoosier State State Pie: Sugar Cream Pie (unofficial) State Poem: "Indiana" State River: Wabash State Seal State Snack: Indiana-Grown Popcorn State Song: "On the Banks of the Wabash, Far Away" State Stone: Limestone State Tree: Tulip tree