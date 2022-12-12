Indiana lieutenant governor launches bid for state's top job

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch could make history by becoming the first female governor of Indiana.

The Evansville native announced Monday she is running in the 2024 Republican primary for a chance to succeed term-limited Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Crouch, 70, began her political career as a two-term county auditor and later a county commissioner in southwestern Indiana's Vanderburgh County.

She was appointed to fill an Indiana House vacancy in 2005 and went on to represent the Evansville area at the Statehouse until being appointed state auditor in 2013 by Republican Gov. Mike Pence.

Crouch was elected state auditor in her own right in 2014. She then joined Holcomb's ticket in 2016 and Hoosiers elected her to two terms as Indiana's lieutenant governor.

Other Indiana Republicans seeking the party's gubernatorial nomination so far include U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind.; and Eric Doden, a Fort Wayne businessman and former CEO of the Indiana Economic Development Corp.

