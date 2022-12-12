 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Indiana lieutenant governor launches bid for state's top job

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch could make history by becoming the first female governor of Indiana.

The Evansville native announced Monday she is running in the 2024 Republican primary for a chance to succeed term-limited Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Crouch, 70, began her political career as a two-term county auditor and later a county commissioner in southwestern Indiana's Vanderburgh County.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announces Dec. 12, 2022, she is running in the 2024 Republican primary for a chance to succeed term-limited Gov. Eric Holcomb.

She was appointed to fill an Indiana House vacancy in 2005 and went on to represent the Evansville area at the Statehouse until being appointed state auditor in 2013 by Republican Gov. Mike Pence.

Crouch was elected state auditor in her own right in 2014. She then joined Holcomb's ticket in 2016 and Hoosiers elected her to two terms as Indiana's lieutenant governor.

Other Indiana Republicans seeking the party's gubernatorial nomination so far include U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind.; and Eric Doden, a Fort Wayne businessman and former CEO of the Indiana Economic Development Corp.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said she was “blown away” by how Valparaiso High School works with students at all levels to prepare them for the future.

Opportunity Enterprises President and CEO Neil Samahon, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and capital campaign Co-Chair Marc Ruiz speak Wednesday following the groundbreaking of the Opportunity Enterprises respite facility in Lake Eliza
