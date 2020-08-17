Indiana mail-in absentee voting questions could have been resolved two years ago

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The question of whether Hoosiers can vote by mail solely due to the coronavirus pandemic would not even be an issue today if Indiana lawmakers had listened two years ago to state Sen. Frank Mrvan, D-Hammond.

In 2018, the Republican-controlled Senate overwhelmingly approved Mrvan's proposal to authorize "no excuse" absentee voting, which would have allowed every registered voter to cast their ballot by mail without having to identify one of 13 statutory excuses for mail-in voting, such as being out of town on Election Day, or being confined due to illness.

Long before the coronavirus pandemic, Mrvan sought to eliminate the excuse required to vote by mail to improve Indiana's generally lackluster voter turnout by making it easier for more Hoosiers to participate in the democratic process.

"I think the absentee ballot is very, very important, and we should broaden it so everybody has the opportunity and there's no excuse for anybody not to vote," Mrvan told the Senate Elections Committee on Jan. 9, 2018.

Senate Bill 250 eventually passed the Senate 39-10, with 29 Republicans and all 10 Democrats supporting the proposal.