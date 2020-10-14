Indiana mail-in ballots must be received by noon on Election Day to be counted

Hoosiers voting by mail this year must return their absentee ballot to their county's election office no later than noon on Election Day — Nov. 3 — if they want it counted in the final results.

The federal appeals court in Chicago on Tuesday overturned a Sept. 29 ruling by a federal district court judge in Indianapolis that would have allowed Indiana absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day to be received up to 10 days following the end of in-person voting.

The 3-0 appellate ruling rejected the notion that extra time for counties to accept mail-in ballots is constitutionally warranted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated service delays at the U.S. Postal Service.

Instead, the appeals court reiterated its prior pronouncement that there is no constitutional right to vote by mail because Indiana offers plenty of opportunities to vote in person, including four weeks of early voting and 12 hours of voting on Election Day.

"That some people are unwilling to vote in person does not make an otherwise-valid system unconstitutional," Appeals Judge Frank Easterbrook said.