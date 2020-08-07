Indiana manufacturing group endorses governor's reelection bid

A leading organization representing Indiana's manufacturing industries is backing Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb for a second term.
The Indiana Manufacturers Association announced Thursday it's endorsing Holcomb's reelection bid because it believes the governor's leadership created an environment where manufacturers can grow and Hoosier workers gain the skills needed to secure great jobs.
"His leadership has been key to our industry’s continued success — and will continue to be critical in the years ahead. He’s the leader we need, now, and for the next four years," said Brian Burton, IMA president and CEO.
Burton said Holcomb's efforts to lure more than 100,000 new private sector job commitments to Indiana since 2017, and his work toward tripling foreign direct investment in the state were the primary reasons for the endorsement.
The IMA represents some 1,100 manufacturing businesses across Indiana and advocates at the Statehouse for a business climate that creates, protects and promotes quality manufacturing jobs in Indiana.
The governor said he's grateful for the group's support, and looks forward to working with the IMA, and all Hoosier job creators, as Indiana emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.
"Indiana is home to the nation's highest concentration of manufacturing jobs, and we're working to keep it that way as our state continues to get back on track," Holcomb said.
Holcomb is competing against Democrat Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater in the Nov. 3 general election.
