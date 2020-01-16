{{featured_button_text}}
Indiana marks 100 years since ratifying the right to vote for women

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, front row left, poses with women dressed in 20th century suffragist apparel at the Statehouse on Thursday during a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Indiana General Assembly ratifying the 19th Amendment that gave women a constitutional right to vote.

 Provided

Hoosier lawmakers at the Statehouse on Thursday commemorated a decision made by their predecessors exactly 100 years prior that led to women in the United States securing a constitutional right to vote.

At a special session of the General Assembly held Jan. 16, 1920, Indiana became the 26th state to ratify the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The women's suffrage amendment officially became part of the Constitution after Tennessee was the 36th state to approve it on Aug. 18, 1920.

Illinois actually was first on June 10, 1919, just six days after it was endorsed by Congress.

In Indiana, the 19th Amendment passed unanimously in the House, and by a 42-3 margin in the Senate.

There was no opposition in either chamber this year on approving the bipartisan House Concurrent Resolution 8 to commemorate the centennial anniversary of Indiana's ratification.

"Today is such an important day, honoring the 100th anniversary of women's right to vote," said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, chairwoman of the Indiana Women's Suffrage Centennial Commission.

"Women have such a powerful collective voice, and it's especially important in this election year that we honor that right with a wonderful day of festivities, history and many guests to share it with."

During the day, many female legislators dressed in all-white apparel to match the clothes worn by their suffragette sisters a century ago. A plaque also was dedicated to recognize the suffragists' original Statehouse office.

"This was a milestone of Indiana history and a major step in the history of the United States," said state Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange.

Women currently hold five of Indiana's seven statewide elected offices — Crouch, Secretary of State Connie Lawson, State Auditor Tera Klutz, State Treasurer Kelly Mitchell and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick.

Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush also became the first woman to lead the state's judicial branch beginning in 2014.

But state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, noted Indiana never has had a female governor or U.S. senator, and women are nowhere near holding half the seats in the General Assembly despite comprising more than 50% of the state's population.

"We're still fighting today for equality, including equal pay for equal work and a right to make our own decisions about a number of other things," Tallian said.

