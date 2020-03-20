Indiana moves primary elections to June 2 due to coronavirus

"As Indiana's chief election officer, it is my top priority to protect our elections, but, above all else, it is my duty to protect the health and safety of Hoosiers," Lawson said.

"I believe the bipartisan recommendations we have asked the Indiana Election Commission to take will allow us to provide all Hoosiers the opportunity to vote."

The Election Commission also is expected to shift statutory deadlines in accordance with the new election date, including extending the voter registration deadline from April 6 to early May, and allowing counties to begin in-person early voting the first week of May.

Lawson said counties will follow all recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pertaining to the safe handling of mailed ballots and the cleaning and sanitizing of voting equipment.

"It will be a learning process for all of us and we will continually work together in the days and weeks to come," Lawson said. "I am confident we will conduct a safe and secure election."

John Zody, chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party, said he supports the election policy changes, and believes a primary election conducted almost completely by mail is the safest option right now for Hoosier voters and election workers.