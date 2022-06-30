Indiana moving forward on new Westville prison, election security projects

The State Budget Committee has green-lighted spending on two major projects aimed at improving public safety and election security in Northwest Indiana.

The financial oversight panel on Wednesday authorized the Indiana Department of Correction to pay up to $25 million for the schematic design of the new Westville Correctional Facility in LaPorte County.

The current Westville prison houses some 3,700 medium security offenders in a 76-year-old, 1 million square foot compound originally designed as a state mental health facility.

It does not meet modern safety and security standards or the operational needs of staff and offenders, and due to the age and weathering of the facility it cannot be satisfactorily renovated, state records show.

The $25 million Westville schematic design will produce the blueprint and other detailed specifications for the new facility, including inmate capacity, utility placement, site surveys, and cell dimensions and layouts.

Hoosier lawmakers last year appropriated $400 million in the 2022-23 state budget to demolish and rebuild the prison on the same 117-acre property in Westville, including new inmate housing, administration, programming and treatment facilities. The newer high-security unit will be retained.

The State Budget Committee also authorized the release of $12.3 million to the secretary of state's office to purchase Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) equipment in 45 counties, including Lake and LaPorte, that currently use some electronic voting devices without a paper backup.

House Enrolled Act 1116, enacted in March, requires all counties with electronic voting machines have VVPATs in place by July 1, 2024, instead of the prior deadline of Dec. 31, 2029.

VVPATs function similar to an internal cash register receipt by creating a paper record of electronically recorded votes if needed in case of malfunction, recount or post-election audit.

"Being able to guarantee a paper trail for every vote cast in our state is a win for Hoosiers," said Secretary of State Holli Sullivan. "We know voters want a paper record attached to their vote, and VVPATs help further build confidence in our elections process."

The budget committee additionally approved $3.2 million to enhance cybersecurity protection for the secretary of state and county elections offices by proactively hunting for threats and preparing to respond to critical attacks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.