Indiana not trying to lure Republican convention from North Carolina, governor says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Indiana will not be joining Florida and Georgia in vying to nab this year's Republican National Convention from North Carolina.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday that while "I love a party as much as anybody else," he expects Indiana's capital city to be busy with another major event at the same time.

Specifically, the rescheduled Indianapolis 500 is due to pack the city's hotel rooms and restaurants in the days leading up to the Aug. 23 running of the 104th annual auto race.

Holcomb said that would make it impossible for Indiana to also host the Republican convention, set to run from Aug. 24-27, since most of the city's hotel rooms would be needed for delegates and media in the days and weeks leading up to that event.

"If asked, we'll respond. But we haven't been," Holcomb said.

On Memorial Day, President Donald Trump threatened to move the quadrennial gathering of the nation's Republicans out of Charlotte, North Carolina, unless the state's Democratic governor assured Trump the arena could be filled to capacity — notwithstanding the coronavirus pandemic.