Indiana presidential electors set to award state's 11 votes to Trump, Pence

A Schererville woman will make history Monday when she joins 537 other Americans in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. to officially elect the next president of the United States.
Shortly after 9 a.m. Region time, Dana Dumezich, a Hoosier Republican activist and member of the Lake County Board of Elections and Voter Registration, will cast one of Indiana's 11 electoral votes for Republican President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
The Trump-Pence ticket was favored by 487,103 more Indiana voters at the Nov. 3 general election than the Democratic ticket led by former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.
As a result, the electors designated earlier this year by the Indiana Republican Party, including Dumezich, have the privilege and a duty to formally award all of the state's electoral votes to Trump and Pence during a ceremony at the Statehouse in Indianapolis.
"I'm excited that I'm casting a vote for President Trump and Vice President Pence," Dumezich said. "I have an affinity for both of them."
Dumezich said she's known Pence personally since he was a congressman representing Indiana in the U.S. House between 2001 and 2013, and during his tenure as Indiana governor from 2013 to 2017.
Dumezich said she really likes the policies Trump has implemented over the past four years.
"COVID has been insane, but the high employment, the rolling back of duplicate regulations, peace in the Middle East, just so many things," Dumezich said.
"I think the president and the vice president accomplished more in four years than most administrations do in eight."
Dumezich said there's no way she would ever consider being a "faithless elector," or voting for someone other than the candidates she's pledged to support, even if Indiana law didn't prohibit it.
Under a 2017 statute approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and enacted by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, an Indiana elector who fails to vote for the candidate they've pledged to support is immediately replaced by an alternate elector and the original vote is not counted.
Support Local Journalism
The alternate elector for Northwest Indiana this year is Porter County Republican Party Chairman Michael Simpson, of Valparaiso.
Electoral votes are distributed to states based on their number of representatives in the U.S. House (Indiana has nine), plus two for each state's two U.S. senators. The Constitution also allows Washington, D.C. to cast three electoral votes.
In every state, the electors representing the candidate who received the most votes in the general election are meeting Monday to officially award the state's electoral votes to that candidate.
The electoral votes then will be delivered to Congress, opened and counted on Jan. 6, where Pence, in his role as president of the U.S. Senate, will announce which candidate has received the necessary constitutional majority (270 votes out of 538) to be elected.
Based on the vote results certified by the chief election officials in each state there is no doubt Biden and Harris will receive an electoral vote majority, entitling them to take office as the next president and vice president of the United States on Jan. 20.
Specifically, Biden is projected to receive 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232, assuming there are no faithless electors.
Dumezich said while she's very disappointed in that outcome, and acknowledged there are Trump lawsuits pending that seek to change the election result, she plans to accept whoever is determined to be the winner.
"I'm not going to run around and say, 'Not my president.' I'm not going to put on a pretty pink hat. I'm not going to riot in the street," Dumezich said.
Since 1940, Indiana has awarded its electoral votes to the Republican candidate in every presidential election except 1964, when Democratic President Lyndon Johnson won the state, and 2008 when Hoosiers helped elect then-U.S. Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill.
WATCH NOW: Meeting of Indiana's presidential electors (live at 9 a.m. Region time Monday)
Gallery: Election Day 2020 in Northwest Indiana
Voting - Hammond
Voting - Hammond
Voting - Hammond
Voting - Hammond
Counting the vote at the Lake County Government Center
Counting the vote at the Lake County Government Center
Counting the vote at the Lake County Government Center
Counting the vote at the Lake County Government Center
Counting the vote at the Lake County Government Center
Counting the vote at the Lake County Government Center
Counting the vote at the Lake County Government Center
Counting the vote at the Lake County Government Center
Voting turnout at the Lake County Fairgrounds
Voting turnout at the Lake County Fairgrounds
Voting turnout at the Lake County Fairgrounds
Voting turnout at the Lake County Fairgrounds
Voting turnout at the Lake County Fairgrounds
Voting turnout at the Lake County Fairgrounds
Voting turnout at the Lake County Fairgrounds
Voting turnout at the Lake County Fairgrounds
Voting - LaPorte 2
Voting - LaPorte
Voting at Brummitt Elementary School near Chesterton
Voters - Schererville
Voters - Gary
Voters - Gary
Voters - Gary
Voters - Gary
Voters - Gary
Voters - Schererville
Voters - Gary
Voters - Gary
Voters - Schererville
Voters - Schererville
Voters - Schererville
Voters - Gary
Voters - Gary
Voters - Gary
Voters - Schererville
Gary schools referendum
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Gerry Scheub and Chris Chyung gather at Andorra Banquets
Gerry Scheub and Chris Chyung gather at Andorra Banquets
Gerry Scheub and Chris Chyung gather at Andorra Banquets
Gerry Scheub and Chris Chyung gather at Andorra Banquets
Gerry Scheub and Chris Chyung gather at Andorra Banquets
Gerry Scheub and Chris Chyung gather at Andorra Banquets
Gerry Scheub and Chris Chyung gather at Andorra Banquets
Gerry Scheub and Chris Chyung gather at Andorra Banquets
Republicans gather at Region Ale
Republicans gather at Region Ale
Republicans gather at Region Ale
Republicans gather at Region Ale
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.