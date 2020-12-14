Indiana presidential electors set to award state's 11 votes to Trump, Pence

The electoral votes then will be delivered to Congress, opened and counted on Jan. 6, where Pence, in his role as president of the U.S. Senate, will announce which candidate has received the necessary constitutional majority (270 votes out of 538) to be elected.

Based on the vote results certified by the chief election officials in each state there is no doubt Biden and Harris will receive an electoral vote majority, entitling them to take office as the next president and vice president of the United States on Jan. 20.

Specifically, Biden is projected to receive 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232, assuming there are no faithless electors.

Dumezich said while she's very disappointed in that outcome, and acknowledged there are Trump lawsuits pending that seek to change the election result, she plans to accept whoever is determined to be the winner.

"I'm not going to run around and say, 'Not my president.' I'm not going to put on a pretty pink hat. I'm not going to riot in the street," Dumezich said.

Since 1940, Indiana has awarded its electoral votes to the Republican candidate in every presidential election except 1964, when Democratic President Lyndon Johnson won the state, and 2008 when Hoosiers helped elect then-U.S. Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill.