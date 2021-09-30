Indiana redistricting set for final approval after Democratic changes rejected

The Indiana Senate will vote Friday to adopt new district boundaries for the state's nine congressional seats, 100 Indiana House seats, and 50 Senate seats that will be in effect for the next 10 years.

On Thursday, Senate Democrats repeatedly — and unsuccessfully — attempted to revise the House Bill 1581 redistricting plan crafted by the Republican supermajority to correct what the Democrats view as unacceptable deficiencies.

Specifically, the Democrats alleged the Republicans intentionally split the cities of Evansville, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, and West Lafayette-Lafayette into multiple Senate districts to dilute minority votes and prevent more Democrats from being elected to the Senate.

State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago, noted for example the city of Fort Wayne is not contained in one or two city-based Senate districts, but different parts of the city are parceled off into four separate districts extending into rural areas far outside Fort Wayne.

"There is a serious effort right now throughout the entire country to suppress the participation of minorities," Randolph said. "We need to wake up to that."