Indiana redistricting set for final approval after Democratic changes rejected

The Indiana Senate will vote Friday to adopt new district boundaries for the state's nine congressional seats, 100 Indiana House seats, and 50 Senate seats that will be in effect for the next 10 years.
On Thursday, Senate Democrats repeatedly — and unsuccessfully — attempted to revise the House Bill 1581 redistricting plan crafted by the Republican supermajority to correct what the Democrats view as unacceptable deficiencies.
Specifically, the Democrats alleged the Republicans intentionally split the cities of Evansville, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, and West Lafayette-Lafayette into multiple Senate districts to dilute minority votes and prevent more Democrats from being elected to the Senate.
State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago, noted for example the city of Fort Wayne is not contained in one or two city-based Senate districts, but different parts of the city are parceled off into four separate districts extending into rural areas far outside Fort Wayne.
"There is a serious effort right now throughout the entire country to suppress the participation of minorities," Randolph said. "We need to wake up to that."
In response, state Sen. Eric Koch, R-Bedford, the sponsor of the redistricting plan, said data show there's no racially polarized voting in Fort Wayne, and the proposed new maps give the city an additional voice in the Senate compared to the three senators it currently has.
State Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, was not satisfied by that explanation. He said many Senate districts in the proposed maps are so tilted in favor of Republicans that Democrats never will come close to winning them.
"At least give us a chance," Lanane said. "It is a suicide mission for Democrats to even field a candidate in a lot of these districts in both the Senate and the House."
A proposal by state Sen. Fady Qaddoura, D-Indianapolis, to adopt maps prioritizing competitiveness was rejected by the Senate, 36-10, on a party-line vote.
The Senate also voted down calls to delay the redistricting process by 30 days to give Hoosiers more time to evaluate the proposed maps and to have an independent redistricting commission draw new maps for the next redistricting in 2031.
By law, new legislative districts must be drawn every 10 years following the U.S. Census to adjust for population shifts and ensure every district in the state contains approximately the same number of people.