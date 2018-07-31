Subscribe for 33¢ / day
INDIANAPOLIS — The three candidates vying to represent the Hoosier State in the U.S. Senate will meet Oct. 8 in Northwest Indiana for the first of two scheduled debates.

The nonpartisan Indiana Debate Commission announced Tuesday that Republican Mike Braun, Libertarian Lucy Brenton, and Democratic incumbent Joe Donnelly have agreed to debate in the Region about a month before Election Day.

The time and location of the debate, and the availability of audience tickets, have not yet been finalized, according to the commission.

For those unable to attend in person, the debate will be broadcast statewide on Indiana public television and radio stations, as well as to a national audience on C-SPAN.

A second U.S. Senate candidates' debate is set for 6 p.m. Region time Oct. 30 in Indianapolis.

Some 450 public tickets for that event in the Toby Theater at Newfields, formerly known as the Indianapolis Museum of Art, all were claimed in less than three hours Tuesday morning.

"This is not unusual and does reflect the keen interest in this debate coming up," said Gerry Lanosga, debate commission president.

Hoosiers can submit debate questions for the candidates online at: www.indianadebatecommission.com.

