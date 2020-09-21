Indiana schools chief crosses party lines to support Democratic nominee for governor

It's a fairly safe bet Jennifer McCormick, the Republican state superintendent of public instruction, will not be named Indiana's first governor-appointed secretary of education if Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb wins a second term on Nov. 3.
McCormick is crossing party lines to urge Hoosiers to elect the Democratic nominees for governor and lieutenant governor, Dr. Woody Myers and former Hammond state Rep. Linda Lawson.
The final elected state schools chief said in a statement the candidates on the Democratic ticket have the qualities and characteristics students, educators and all Hoosiers need in charge of state government.
"Indiana's students deserve leadership that invests in their future. Educators need leadership that will provide support and resources to meet their complex responsibilities," McCormick said.
"Dr. Myers combines personal intellect, sincere concern and a commitment for education."
Myers said he's grateful for McComick's endorsement at a time when schoolchildren across Indiana are caught in the middle of a political firestorm triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Dr. McCormick knows that Hoosier kids deserve better and Linda Lawson and I are the ones to lead the way, putting educators and students first," Myers said.
The Indiana Republican Party responded to McCormick's endorsement by removing her name and photo from its list of GOP state officeholders on the party's website.
Jake Oakman, Indiana GOP spokesman, said it's not surprising that McCormick, whom he described as a Democrat, would endorse another Democrat.
"Jennifer has been angling for a position in a possible future Democrat administration for months now. Thankfully, there won’t be one. Governor Holcomb has a strong record on education and he’ll keep putting students first for four more years."
Earlier this month, McCormick also endorsed Democrat Jonathan Weinzapfel, a former Evansville mayor, in his race for Indiana attorney general against Republican former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita, a Munster native.
The endorsements come one year after Holcomb and the Republican-controlled General Assembly approved a law eliminating McCormick's elected post in favor of a governor-appointed state schools chief.
