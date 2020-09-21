Indiana schools chief crosses party lines to support Democratic nominee for governor

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's a fairly safe bet Jennifer McCormick, the Republican state superintendent of public instruction, will not be named Indiana's first governor-appointed secretary of education if Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb wins a second term on Nov. 3.

McCormick is crossing party lines to urge Hoosiers to elect the Democratic nominees for governor and lieutenant governor, Dr. Woody Myers and former Hammond state Rep. Linda Lawson.

The final elected state schools chief said in a statement the candidates on the Democratic ticket have the qualities and characteristics students, educators and all Hoosiers need in charge of state government.

"Indiana's students deserve leadership that invests in their future. Educators need leadership that will provide support and resources to meet their complex responsibilities," McCormick said.

"Dr. Myers combines personal intellect, sincere concern and a commitment for education."

Myers said he's grateful for McComick's endorsement at a time when schoolchildren across Indiana are caught in the middle of a political firestorm triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.