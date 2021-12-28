Indiana secretary of state eliminates 12 Lake County voting precincts

Four of the consolidated precincts are located in Hobart Township, three are in St. John Township, two each are in Calumet and North Townships, and one is in Ross Township, records show.

Voters living in most of those precincts likely still will cast their ballots at the same locations, now alongside voters from formerly separate precincts.

Only four consolidated precincts have a potential voting location change, according to the secretary of state.

The Lake County Board of Elections is expected to contact voters whose polling places are changing to let them know where to cast their ballot in the 2022 elections, if they opt against voting early or absentee and instead choose to vote in-person on Election Day.

Under Indiana law, the secretary of state is required to consider, in each year following a presidential election, whether any Lake County precincts with fewer than 600 active voters can be consolidated to reduce the costs of administering elections.