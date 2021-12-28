Indiana secretary of state eliminates 12 Lake County voting precincts

CROWN POINT — Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan has eliminated 12 voting precincts in Lake County, leaving the state's second-most populous county with 352 precincts.
In an order issued Tuesday, the Republican state elections officer said 24 Lake County precincts failed to meet the minimum statutory requirement of 600 active voters as of Nov. 1, 2021.
However, after evaluating polling place locations and other potential barriers to voting, Sullivan said she decided to only consolidate 12 of those 24 precincts.
"My office worked with care and consideration to develop a plan that serves the citizens of Lake County," Sullivan said.
"We received bipartisan input in developing a plan. My goal is to make sure that voting remains accessible to every Hoosier engaging in our elections and ensure we are responsible with taxpayer dollars."
According to the secretary of state's office, the consolidation of each precinct will save up to $1,065 in polling place rental costs and election worker pay per election.
That could equate to a savings for Lake County of $25,560 next year by eliminating 12 precincts for two elections (primary and general), or a maximum cost reduction of $76,680 for the six elections scheduled through 2024, Sullivan said.
Four of the consolidated precincts are located in Hobart Township, three are in St. John Township, two each are in Calumet and North Townships, and one is in Ross Township, records show.
Voters living in most of those precincts likely still will cast their ballots at the same locations, now alongside voters from formerly separate precincts.
Only four consolidated precincts have a potential voting location change, according to the secretary of state.
The Lake County Board of Elections is expected to contact voters whose polling places are changing to let them know where to cast their ballot in the 2022 elections, if they opt against voting early or absentee and instead choose to vote in-person on Election Day.
Under Indiana law, the secretary of state is required to consider, in each year following a presidential election, whether any Lake County precincts with fewer than 600 active voters can be consolidated to reduce the costs of administering elections.
The secretary is not obligated to consolidate precincts, even if they have fewer than 600 voters, if the consolidation crosses the boundaries of congressional districts, state legislative districts, or municipalities, or if the consolidation will create unreasonable obstacles to voting, such requiring voters to travel a significant distance to get to their new polling place.
The bulk of the consolidation work was completed in 2018 — following more than five years of legal wrangling — when 159 Lake County precincts were eliminated, primarily in portions of Hammond, East Chicago and Gary where the population had declined significantly since the precincts were established decades earlier.
Prior to that consolidation, records show Lake County had considerably more "small" precincts than any other county in the state.