Indiana secretary of state plans to resign from office in coming weeks

Secretary of State Connie Lawson announced Monday she plans to resign her office in coming weeks once Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has settled on a person to appoint as her successor.

Lawson, 71, cited unspecified health issues as the reason for her leaving office before her term expires at the end of 2022, along with the desire to retire from public life after holding elected positions in state and local government for more than three decades.

"I have dedicated the last 32 years of my life to public service," Lawson said. "I have served with all of my heart and soul. It has been an honor to serve, but it is time for me to step down."

"Like many Hoosiers, 2020 took a toll on me. I am resigning so I can focus on my health and my family. I will work with Governor Holcomb to ensure our next secretary of state is up to the task and has the tools and resources to hit the ground running."

The Republican is the longest-serving secretary of state in Indiana history. The 16-year state senator from Danville, and former Hendricks County clerk, initially was appointed secretary of state March 16, 2012 by Gov. Mitch Daniels, after Republican Secretary of State Charlie White was removed from office following White's conviction for felony voter fraud.