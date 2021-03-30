Indiana Senate congratulates Pence on his 'retirement'

Mike Pence’s political career is over.

That at least is the opinion of the Republican-controlled Indiana Senate, which unanimously adopted a resolution Tuesday congratulating the former vice president and Indiana governor on his “retirement.”

Senate Resolution 33 declares the Senate honors Pence “upon his retirement" and "thanks him for his many years of service to the state of Indiana and the United States of America.”

"Vice President Pence's enduring service, integrity, faith, conservatism, and bold leadership will be greatly missed throughout the state and the nation," the resolution reads.

It also notes, during his retirement, Pence “will continue to advocate for conservative principles, small government, and pro-American policies, and spend time with his wife, Karen, and their family.”

Pence has not publicly indicated any interest in retiring from politics after being defeated last year, alongside Republican President Donald Trump, in their bid for a second term in the White House.

Indeed, Pence reportedly is considering his own run for president in 2024.