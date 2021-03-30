 Skip to main content
Indiana Senate congratulates Pence on his 'retirement'
Indiana Senate congratulates Pence on his 'retirement'

Pence

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks after arriving back in his hometown of Columbus, Indiana, as his wife, Karen, watches, on Jan. 20. Pence is steadily re-entering public life as he eyes a potential run for the White House in 2024. 

 MICHAEL CONROY, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mike Pence’s political career is over.

That at least is the opinion of the Republican-controlled Indiana Senate, which unanimously adopted a resolution Tuesday congratulating the former vice president and Indiana governor on his “retirement.”

Senate Resolution 33 declares the Senate honors Pence “upon his retirement" and "thanks him for his many years of service to the state of Indiana and the United States of America.”

U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence re-opens Congressional session to certify the electoral college vote saying the violent Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol did not win.

"Vice President Pence's enduring service, integrity, faith, conservatism, and bold leadership will be greatly missed throughout the state and the nation," the resolution reads.

It also notes, during his retirement, Pence “will continue to advocate for conservative principles, small government, and pro-American policies, and spend time with his wife, Karen, and their family.”

Pence has not publicly indicated any interest in retiring from politics after being defeated last year, alongside Republican President Donald Trump, in their bid for a second term in the White House.

Indeed, Pence reportedly is considering his own run for president in 2024.

Pence served as Indiana governor from 2013 to 2017 and previously represented Hoosiers in the U.S. House from 2001 to 2013.

Indiana Senate Resolution 33

Download PDF Indiana Senate Resolution 33

