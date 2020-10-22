Indiana smashes record for mail-in ballot requests, early votes cast

More than 1 million Hoosiers have requested a mail-in absentee ballot or already early voted in this year's general election, according to the Indiana secretary of state.

State records show that's 30,000 more than the total number of returned absentee ballots and early votes tallied in 2016 — with 12 days still go until Election Day on Nov. 3.

"Hoosiers are eager to vote and are voting early in record numbers to make sure their voice is heard," said Secretary of State Connie Lawson.

"Election officials across Indiana have worked tirelessly to make sure each voter is safe and secure, and I’m pleased to see this level of turnout heading into Election Day."

Lawson said through Wednesday 553,270 absentee mail-in ballots have been requested, and 477,217 in-person early votes have been cast.

That's equal to 22% of Indiana's registered voters, assuming every requested mail-in ballot is returned, or probably more than one-third of the Hoosiers who will participate this year since Indiana turnout in most presidential elections is about 60% of registered voters.

According to the secretary of state, a total of 35,933 mail-in absentee ballots have been requested in Lake County and 13,988 in Porter County.