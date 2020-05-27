Indiana teachers union switches endorsement to Myers for governor

GARY — A leading Indiana teachers union based in Gary is changing its gubernatorial endorsement after its initial preferred candidate exited the race.
The American Federation of Teachers-Indiana announced Wednesday it now is backing Dr. Woody Myers, a Democrat, in his general election match-up against Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.
"The American Federation of Teachers-Indiana is confident Dr. Woody Myers will fight to ensure the well-being of our teachers and students," said President GlenEva Dunham.
"His strong executive leadership is what Indiana needs today, and we are thrilled to support Dr. Woody Myers for governor of Indiana."
Myers, a product of Indianapolis Public Schools, said he was honored to receive the union's endorsement.
"I pledge to be the leading advocate for our teachers and make smart investments in high-quality education for all Hoosier students," Myers said.
AFT-Indiana last year endorsed state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, when the first-term senator was expected to compete against the former state health commissioner in Indiana's Democratic gubernatorial primary.
But Melton quit the governor's race in January after struggling to raise funds for his campaign.
He also endorsed Myers this month after Myers selected former state Rep. Linda Lawson, D-Hammond, to be lieutenant governor.
"Woody Myers has the public health and business experience to lead Indiana through the coronavirus pandemic and beyond. The addition of longtime Hammond lawmaker Linda Lawson to the ticket strengthens the team's resume by adding public education experience, law enforcement and legislative leadership," Melton said.
"Myers for Governor will need the full backing of Northwest Indiana voters to win in November and I support the Myers-Lawson ticket fully to fight for the best interests of all Hoosiers."
Melton is unopposed for the Democratic nomination in Senate District 3.
Aylesworth Elementary School in Portage teachers and staff parade through the neighborhoods in their district
