Indiana teachers union switches endorsement to Myers for governor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — A leading Indiana teachers union based in Gary is changing its gubernatorial endorsement after its initial preferred candidate exited the race.

The American Federation of Teachers-Indiana announced Wednesday it now is backing Dr. Woody Myers, a Democrat, in his general election match-up against Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

"The American Federation of Teachers-Indiana is confident Dr. Woody Myers will fight to ensure the well-being of our teachers and students," said President GlenEva Dunham.

"His strong executive leadership is what Indiana needs today, and we are thrilled to support Dr. Woody Myers for governor of Indiana."

Myers, a product of Indianapolis Public Schools, said he was honored to receive the union's endorsement.

"I pledge to be the leading advocate for our teachers and make smart investments in high-quality education for all Hoosier students," Myers said.

AFT-Indiana last year endorsed state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, when the first-term senator was expected to compete against the former state health commissioner in Indiana's Democratic gubernatorial primary.

But Melton quit the governor's race in January after struggling to raise funds for his campaign.