The three candidates competing for a six-year term representing Indiana in the U.S. Senate are participating Sunday night in their sole debate prior to Election Day.
Hammond Mayor
Thomas McDermott Jr., the Democratic nominee; Libertarian James Sceniak; and U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., each confirmed they are attending the event sponsored by the nonpartisan Indiana Debate Commission.
Questions for the candidates, which were submitted to the commission by Hoosier voters, will be posed by Laura Merrifield Wilson, associate professor of political science at the University of Indianapolis.
Some voters also will have the opportunity to personally ask their questions to the candidates. But there otherwise will be no debate audience at the WFYI-TV studios in Indianapolis.
The one-hour debate begins at 6 p.m. Region time. It will air live and at various other times on C-SPAN, as well as public radio and television stations across the state, including Lakeshore Public Media outlets in Northwest Indiana.
The debate also can be viewed live or later on the sponsor's website:
IndianaDebateCommission.com.
Besides the debate, television viewers should expect to see a lot more McDermott in the three-plus weeks left until voting ends Nov. 8.
McDermott recently began running television commercials on local stations in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne and cable TV and streaming services throughout the state.
Riding Shotgun/DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock
The ads seek to portray Young as out-of-touch with Hoosiers, particularly on the issue of abortion and present McDermott as a fighter for everyone in Indiana.
Young has been on TV all year with ads touting the need for strong U.S. borders and increased federal investment in microchip production to outcompete China.
