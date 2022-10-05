Indiana US Senate candidates each mourning a father's death

The final full month of Indiana's U.S. Senate contest is beginning on a melancholy note as both the Republican and Democratic candidates are mourning the deaths of fathers in their lives.

U.S. Sen Todd Young, R-Ind., announced Monday the passing of his father Sept. 30 "following recent health challenges."

Bruce Young, 77, of Carmel, was an Indianapolis native and Indiana University graduate who was married to his wife, Nancy, for 55 years. He was the father of three children and a grandfather to seven.

"He was an incredible Dad who loved his family, modeled hard work, always encouraged me to pursue my dreams, and never lost his amazing sense of humor. I will always be grateful for his impact and example," Young said.

In response to the news, Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Thomas McDermott Jr., the five-term mayor of Hammond, told Young on Monday that he and his wife, Lake Circuit Judge Marissa McDermott, were "truly sorry for the loss of your father."

"Marissa and I extend our condolences to you and your family during these tough times," McDermott said.

On Wednesday, McDermott was on the receiving end of condolences from his opponent, and many Northwest Indiana residents, after he announced the death of his stepfather, Bill Simms, "after a long battle with emphysema and cancer."

"Bill was the man who helped raise me as a young child growing up in California. I wouldn't be where I am today without Bill's love. He took me in and treated me as his own son when many men in similar situations wouldn't have done so," McDermott said.

"Bill was salt of the earth, had numerous friends and a great social life. He was tough as nails, very funny and super sweet. Rest in peace Dad — now you can finally go bowling and not be in pain anymore!" he added.

Young said immediately after learning of the death of McDermott's stepfather: "Sorry for your loss, mayor. My best to you and your family. And thanks for acknowledging my Dad's recent passing."

While Young and McDermott significantly diverge on policy issues, including abortion, labor and the role of the federal government, they are similar in other ways.

For example, both men are about the same age — McDermott is 53 and Young 50 — and both served in the U.S. Navy, with McDermott as an enlisted submariner and Young as a Naval Academy graduate and Marine officer.

They're scheduled to meet, along with Libertarian James Sceniak, for the sole U.S. Senate candidates debate at 6 p.m. Region time Oct. 16.

The debate will be broadcast live on public television and radio stations across the state and available to view online through the website of the nonpartisan Indiana Debate Commission.

Registered Hoosier voters can cast their ballot in this year's elections from Oct. 12 until Nov. 8.