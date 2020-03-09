Indiana voter registration deadline is April 6 for upcoming primary election

Hoosiers planning to vote this year must register by April 6 to cast a ballot in the May 5 primary election.

The secretary of state's office also is encouraging Indiana residents who previously registered to vote to verify their registration remains active and the personal information in their voter record is correct.

Both registering to vote and verifying a registration can be completed online at IndianaVoters.com or by texting "Indiana" to 28683.

To qualify to vote, a person must be a U.S. citizen and an Indiana resident for at least 30 days before the election.

Voters also must be 18 years old; however, 17-year-olds can register and vote in the May primary election if they will be 18 on or before the Nov. 3 general election.

Registering to vote online additionally requires submitting a valid driver's license or state identification card number.

Individuals who do not have a driver's license or state ID can register to vote in person at county government centers, public assistance offices and when completing a Bureau of Motor Vehicles transaction.

A utility bill, bank statement, government mailing or other proof of address is required to complete an in-person voter registration.

